The Voice is coming back this fall. On social media, NBC announced that Season 21 of the show will premiere on Sept. 20. Kelly Clarkson and John Legend will both return to the show's panel of coaches for another season, as will country superstar Blake Shelton — the only coach who has taken part in every season of the show since it originally aired in 2011. Nick Jonas was a coach on the last season of The Voice, though he won't be participating in the upcoming season — another pop icon is taking his place: Ariana Grande.