‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ review: A ferociously entertaining explosion of female fury

Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake only just debuted on the streaming service earlier this week, so it's too early to tell what the fan feedback of the action film will be, but anyone who has seen it knows that it crafts a compelling mythos that has a number of avenues to potentially explore in the future, with star Carla Gugino confirming that this film is just the "tip of the iceberg" in regards to storytelling potential, while noting that such adventures are dependant upon audience reception. As opposed to theatrically released movies, whose box office can serve as a major indicator in regards to how strongly audiences connect with a narrative, it'll likely take a few weeks of viewership analytics and social media response to judge whether we'll get a follow-up film.