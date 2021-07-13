Cancel
‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ review: A ferociously entertaining explosion of female fury

By Zach Gilbert
awardswatch.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, thousands of individuals in the film industry bought into the idea that female-led action movies would “never make money,” as they were supposedly “impossible to market to men,” which in turn rendered them “commercially risky.” Therefore, though there were a few exceptions (Sigourney Weaver in Alien and Aliens, Linda Hamilton in The Terminator and especially in Terminator 2, etc.), Hollywood shied away from giving audiences any notable female action stars for decades, instead focusing on making Mission: Impossible 45 or introducing the twentieth iteration of James Bond.

