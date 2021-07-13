Cancel
Buddy Murphy To Face AEW Wrestler In First Post-WWE Match

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy is scheduled to lock up with a wrestler from AEW in his first post-WWE match. FTW Champion Brian Cage took to Instagram on Monday night and announced that he will face Murphy on Saturday, September 18 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for the Battleground Championship Wrestling promotion.

www.wrestlinginc.com

