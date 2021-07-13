MLB to donate up to $150 million to Players Alliance over 10-year period
Major League Baseball announced prior to Monday night’s Home Run Derby that it will donate up to $150 million to the Players Alliance, an organization founded by current and former players in 2020 with the mission of creating a more inclusive culture in baseball and more opportunities for Black people within the sport. The donation guarantees an annual $10 million starting in 2023, plus up to $5 million annually by matching external Players Alliance fundraising.www.mlbdailydish.com
Comments / 0