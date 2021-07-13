Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay Township, MI

1 killed after truck crashes into Clay Twp. business, catches fire

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UC4kV_0avA6YnL00

CLAY TOWNSHIP — One person was killed early Tuesday morning after a truck crashed into a Clay Twp. business and caught fire, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The truck crashed into the side of Howell’s Body and Frame Service on U.S. 40 around 1:45 a.m. before flames engulfed the building, state troopers said.

The driver of the truck, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heavy flames were seen coming out of the structure as crews worked to control the fire and multiple fire departments assisted.

U.S. 40 and Arlington Road will be closed through the morning while crews investigate, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, but additional potential factors were still under investigation.

Additional details were not released. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
35K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Township, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Howell, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Clay Twp#U S 40#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Utah StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Seven dead in Utah after sandstorm causes series of car crashes

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Seven people are dead in Utah after a sandstorm caused a series of car crashes Sunday, according to Utah Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. local time on Interstate 15 in Millard County and involved at least 20 vehicles. Several other people have been transported to local hospitals in critical condition following the pileup, authorities said.
Detroit, MIPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Detroit shooting: 7 shot during candlelight vigil for man killed in hit-and-run, police say

DETROIT — Seven people are in the hospital after gunfire erupted at a candlelight vigil for a man who died in a hit-and-run, Detroit police said. According to WDIV and WXYZ, the shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday near Asbury Park and McNichols Road, where at least 100 people were paying tribute to a man who had died. A man in a Chevrolet Camaro began firing into the crowd, and some people shot back at the vehicle, police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy