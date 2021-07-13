1 killed after truck crashes into Clay Twp. business, catches fire

CLAY TOWNSHIP — One person was killed early Tuesday morning after a truck crashed into a Clay Twp. business and caught fire, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The truck crashed into the side of Howell’s Body and Frame Service on U.S. 40 around 1:45 a.m. before flames engulfed the building, state troopers said.

The driver of the truck, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heavy flames were seen coming out of the structure as crews worked to control the fire and multiple fire departments assisted.

U.S. 40 and Arlington Road will be closed through the morning while crews investigate, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, but additional potential factors were still under investigation.

Additional details were not released. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

©2021 Cox Media Group