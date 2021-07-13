Cancel
Economy

Speaking out: Reimagining the economy for women

Bismarck Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on COVID-19 numbers here and across the country, many people are heading back into the office, getting back to business travel, and adjusting to a new path forward. With that has come discussion around changing remote work policies, flex schedules and the like. Rather than “doing it like we’ve always done it,” now is an opportune time to try some shifts that could have been unacceptable or even unapproachable in years past. This could be a time to rebuild some of the outdated structures within the workplace that need it.

