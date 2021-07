The temperature keeps rising, and the monsoons are blowing through, so it shouldn’t be so surprising, the Old Pueblo is home to the hottest team too. FC Tucson beat New England Revolution II 4-2 Saturday night in Kino North Stadium to improve to an even slate of 4-4-4 in the United Soccer League – League One (USL-1) and the victory moved the Men in Black into a grouping of clubs within striking distance of the top of the league but still on the edge of falling off completely.