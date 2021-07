As colleges in Ogden begin to resume in-person instruction in the fall, students returning to campus will again tackle the reality of the expenses of college. An average student in Ogden can easily spend more than $50,000 on rent, transportation and personal expenses throughout their four-year college career — which may be equal to the amount they spend on academic needs like tuition and books. And despite the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, back-to-school spending by college students in Ogden continued to rise from year to year.