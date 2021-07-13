Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cassandra in ‘Wayne’s World’ ‘Memba Her?!

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 13 days ago

Hawaiian hottie Tia Carrere was only 25 years old when she rocked her role as the sexy singing girlfriend Cassandra Wong — who fronts the band Crucial Taunt and is pursued by the slick and sleazy big-wig Benjamin — in the classic 1992 comedy “Wayne’s World” and the 1993 sequel “Wayne’s World 2.”

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Tia
Person
Wayne Campbell
Person
Mike Myers
Person
Dana Carvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rock#The Band#Episodes#Wig#Hawaiian#Tc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Wayne, NYFinger Lakes Times

Every Wayne’s World Ever: Part 3 - SNL

The hosts of Wayne’s World, Wayne Campbell (Mike Myers) and Garth Algar (Dana Carvey), discuss everything from Bill Clinton to their Melrose Place fantasies. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON...
CelebritiesDaily Mining Gazette

Milton Berle, A night to remember!

Milton Berle, the comic who came from Vaudeville, radio and films, can truly be called “Mr. Television.” From 1948-54 he captured 80% of all T.V. viewers nationwide each Monday night. His influence was so overwhelming that nightclubs nationwide changed their closing night from Monday to Tuesday. Restaurants were empty on...
CelebritiesPopculture

Mike Mitchell, 'Braveheart' and 'Gladiator' Actor, Dead at 65

Actor Mike Mitchell passed away on Friday, his family revealed to reporters. According to Deadline, Mitchell passed away in Turkey on a boat, but other details are scarce. He was 65 years old. Mitchell started his career as a pro bodybuilder and even won the Mr. Universe title. He also...
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."

Comments / 0

Community Policy