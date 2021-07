How are Airbnb owners competing with hotel brands to engage & retain travelers?. Now that hotels are coming back strong with leisure travel, how will property owners using Airbnb and similar platforms compete for rentals? We know that big players like Marriott and other large brand names see value with property homes and rentals, as they have started to make moves to compete in this market. What will we see in the next year or so in the hotel segment and among individual property owners like those working with Airbnb and Vrbo to connect with guests and create meaningful experiences?