Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Stem Cell Therapy Market worth $401 million by 2026

atlantanews.net
 13 days ago

According to the new market research report "Stem Cell Therapy Market by Type (Allogeneic, Autologous), Therapeutic Application (Musculoskeletal, Wound & Injury, CVD, Autoimmune & Inflammatory), Cell Source (Adipose tissue, Bone Marrow, Placenta/Umbilical Cord) - Global Forecasts to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 401 million by 2026 from USD 187 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Market Research#Cell Therapy#Key Market#Cvd#Autoimmune Inflammatory#Bone Marrow#Marketsandmarkets#Cagr#Toc#Gmp#Apac#Medipost Co#Anterogen Co#Pharmicell Co#Jcr Pharmaceuticals Co#Nuvasive#Il 60062 Usa#Menafn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

The Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices market is being driven by a growing geriatric population as well as an increase in the number of surgical operations

The Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Market report from DelveInsight provides an in-depth analysis of Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices, as well as historical and forecasted market trends in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. Some Key Highlights from...
BusinessMedagadget.com

Technological Innovations to Endorse the Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Market at A CAGR Of 6% between 2021-2031

The Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Market Share is expected to be worth US$ 40.5 Bn from 2021-2031 at a CAGR of 6% between 2021-2031. With remote monitoring, the healthcare vertical has leaped telecare and the scenario is expected to continue in the next decade as well. The 3 As – affordability, access, and awareness would be the core points of the healthcare vertical shortly.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Mucopolysaccharidosis Treatment Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 10.4% by 2026; Growing Cases of Rare Diseases to Spur Business Opportunities, states Fortune Business Insights™

The global mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market size is predicted to reach USD 4.37 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The growing cases of rare diseases can be critical factor in fuelling the demand for mucopolysaccharidosis treatment, which in turn, will aid the expansion of the market. Moreover, the increasing R&D investments by key players for new therapeutics will have a positive impact on the mucopolysaccharidosis treatment market growth. In addition, the growing awareness regarding the novel therapies to treat mucopolysaccharidosis will bolster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period.
EconomyMedagadget.com

Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Market Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

The report titled “Global Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Market Outlook: Industry Demand Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2016-2024″delivers detailed overview of the global stem cell & regenerative medicine market in terms of market segmentation by product type, application, technology, therapy, end-user and by region. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the...
MarketsMedagadget.com

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market – Robotic Care Set to Replace Traditional Surgeries

According to a new TMR report, the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market is expected to grow at a robust 6% CAGR during 2019 to 2027. Due to rising prostate issues including growth of major issues like prostate cancer, the market will likely reach US 12 billion in valuation by 2027. The new cases of prostate ailments and minimally surgical procedures as well as potency and efficacy of the new drugs will drive growth of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market worth $1,714 million by 2026

According to the new market research report "Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market by Type (Single Walled & Multi Walled), End-use Industry (Electronics & Semiconductors, Chemical Materials & Polymers, Structural Composites, Energy & Storage, Medical), Method, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", The global carbon nanotubes market size will grow to USD 1,714 million by 2026 from USD 876 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the 2021-2026 period. The driving factor for the CNTs market is the intrinsic mechanical properties of CNTs, which make them the ultimate nanomaterial.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Market Sale Of Glucagon Therapy Offers Increased Growth Prospects For Manufacturers By 2029

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on Glucagon Therapy Market Sales projects the global revenues during 2019 to 2029. The Glucagon Therapy Industry Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Glucagon Therapy demand, product developments, revenue generation and...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Spur Growth of Bone Marrow Processing Systems Market,Says Fact.MR

A bone marrow processing system is a functionally closed, sterile system designed for automatically isolating and concentrating stem cells derived from donated bone marrow aspirate. The attractive benefits of bone marrow processing systems over manual bone marrow aspiration and analytical chemistry isolation methods, such as consistency, high recoveries in a...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Pediatric HIV Infection Treatment Market to Witness Increase in Revenues during 2021-2031

Over 1.8 million children across the globe are affected from HIV, while only half of these have access to the antiretroviral therapy (ART), according to the UNICEF. Evidence assures positive outcomes through early initiation of ART drugs for pediatric HIV infection treatment. Focus of regulatory authorities is increasing on strategic targeting of more decentralized diagnostics along with clinical management for pediatric HIV infection treatment.
CancerMedagadget.com

The Next Decade to Witness a Shift to Digitization in Metastatic Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market at US$ 2.9 Bn between 2021-2031

The Global Metastatic Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market Share is slated to reach US$ 2.9 Bn at the rate of 7.7% from 2021-2031. With the world getting digitally transformed, the healthcare vertical is no exception. The frequency of testing platforms using AI for rendering usefulness, precision, and simplicity on the part of diagnosis is increasing at an alarming rate. This trend is expected to keep the healthcare vertical on the toes even going forward.
murphyshockeylaw.net

Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs) Market 2021 SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Significant Growth | Top Brands:Kite Pharma Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, PromoCell, CellGenix Technologie Tra…

This report studies the Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs) Market with many aspects of the industry such as market size, market status, market trends and forecast. The report also provides brief information on competitors and opportunities for specific growth with the key market drivers. Find the comprehensive analysis of the Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs) market segmented by company, region, type and applications in the report.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Research Report (2018- 2026): Rising technological advancements of Knee Reconstruction in Treating Musculoskeletal Disorder Will boost the Market Growth | DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Insight provides the current and forecast market of the Knee Reconstruction Devices market, individual market shares of the devices, upcoming innovation in the devices, challenges, and drivers and comprises market trends and key competitors in the Knee Reconstruction Devices market in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Germany, France, and Spain) and Japan).
Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Protein Assays Market 2021 Future Set to Massive Growth with High CAGR value | Market Players: Bio-Rad, Thermo Fisher, Merck, Promega, GE Healthcare, Perkinelmer, Geno Technology, Cell Signaling Technology, Abcam, Novus Biologicals, Soltec Ventures (Soltec Bio Science), Lonza, Biovision…

The report on Global Protein Assays Market has been provided by researchers for a detailed understanding of market performance over an estimated period of time set from 2021 to 2026. However, this report has introduced a brief overview to provide the reader with better information on this report. This brief description contains a basic definition of the product or service studied in the report. Along with this, it also contains a summary of the main applications of this product or service in various industrial sectors. In addition, market research experts have also provided information on the manufacture or production of the product or service and its distribution strategy.
Marketsbiospace.com

Immunohistochemistry Market Review Report with Accurate Forecast by 2025

The global immunohistochemistry market is projected to expand at a healthy pace. Factors responsible for the growth of this market include growing geriatric population, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in the number of diagnostic centers. The growing awareness among physicians and an escalated demand for histopathology are some of the other growth drivers for the global immunohistochemistry market. In addition to this, a rise in the healthcare spending and improvements in the healthcare, diagnostic centers, and hospital infrastructure across many nations are boosting the growth of the immunohistochemistry market. Some of the trends observed in the market include, implementation of nanotechnology in immunohistochemistry, high use of automation, and the use of multiplex arrays.
CancerNature.com

Elevated cellular PpIX potentiates sonodynamic therapy in a mouse glioma stem cell-bearing glioma model by downregulating the Akt/NF-κB/MDR1 pathway

Glioblastoma (GBM) has high mortality rates because of extreme therapeutic resistance. During surgical resection for GBM, 5-aminolevulinic acid (5-ALA)-induced protoporphyrin IX (PpIX) fluorescence is conventionally applied to distinguish GBM. However, surgical intervention is insufficient for high invasive GBM. Sonodynamic therapy (SDT) combined with low-intensity ultrasonication (US) and PpIX, as a sonosensitizer, is an emerging and promising approach, although its efficacy is limited. Based on our previous study that down-regulation of multidrug resistant protein (MDR1) in GBM augmented the anti-tumor effects of chemotherapy, we hypothesized that elevation of cellular PpIX levels by down-regulation of MDR1 enhances anti-tumor effects by SDT. In high invasive progeny cells from mouse glioma stem cells (GSCs) and a GSC-bearing mouse glioma model, we assessed the anti-tumor effects of SDT with a COX-2 inhibitor, celecoxib. Down-regulation of MDR1 by celecoxib increased cellular PpIX levels, as well as valspodar, an MDR1 inhibitor, and augmented anti-tumor effects of SDT. MDR1 down-regulation via the Akt/NF-κB pathway by celecoxib was confirmed, using an NF-κB inhibitor, CAPÉ. Thus, elevation of cellar PpIX by down-regulation of MDR1 via the Akt/NF-κB pathway may be crucial to potentiate the efficacy of SDT in a site-directed manner and provide a promising new therapeutic strategy for GBM.
CancerEurekAlert

New understanding of cell stability with potential to improve immune cell therapies

Research in mice, published today in Science Immunology by researchers at the Babraham Institute, UK and VIB-KU Leuven, Belgium, provides two solutions with potential to overcome a key clinical limitation of immune cell therapies. Regulatory T cells have potential in treating autoimmunity and inflammatory diseases yet they can switch from a protective to damaging function. By identifying the unstable regulatory T cells, and understanding how they can be purged from a cell population, the authors highlight a path forward for regulatory T cell transfer therapy.
Sciencebiospace.com

Breakthrough Discovery on Molecular "Noise" Could Enhance Stem Cell Therapies

Scientists at Gladstone Institutes have discovered a molecular mechanism that can manipulate random fluctuations, or "noise," when stem cells transform into different other cells in the body. The discordant transcription through repair (DiTHR) pathway appeared to amplify the noise in gene expression in stem cells, thus increasing their ability to...
General MotorsGenetic Engineering News

For Cell and Gene Therapy Products, Early Characterization is Critical

Years of research and innovation within the cell and gene therapy space are rapidly showing signs of success, as an ever-increasing list of therapeutics have either already been approved for clinical use or are set to burst on the scene. Biomanufacturers have developed cutting-edge processes to create these life-saving compounds. Still, safety is always a paramount concern, and companies are constantly looking for new ways to improve their product and pipelines. Subvisible particle contamination is the leading cause of drug product recalls and a critical quality attribute, and improved modalities to easily detect and identify these particles are crucial.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Stem Cells Market Size, Overview, Segmentation And Geographical Forecast Till 2027| Fortune Business Insights

The global stem cells market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 27.65 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 12.8% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Stem Cells Industry, 2021-2028.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 10.56 billion in 2020. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic ailments and the growing number of clinical trials are expected to favor the demand for the product globally. As per the stemcell portal, presently more than 5,000 clinical trials have been registered for the application of the product in drug development and regenerative medicines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy