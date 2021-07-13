Reusable Food Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027 | Reports And Data

According to the new market research report "Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by Type (Pouches, Rollstocks, Bags, Wraps), Material (Plastic & Aluminum Foil), Application (Food, Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare, Personal care & Cosmetics), Technology, and Region – Global Forecast To 2025", The global flexible plastic packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 160.8 billion in 2020 to USD 200.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for flexible plastic packaging for food, beverage, and cosmetics products across the globe. Furthermore, the flexible plastic packaging market has witnessed a significant increase in its demand for the supply of grocery, drugs, and vegetables & meat through online channels, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.