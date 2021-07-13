Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market Demand, Industry Share and Recent Trends, Research Report Forecast by 2027

atlantanews.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Global UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from USD 567.8 million in 2019 to USD 1.16 billion in 2027. The increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin related diseases creates the demand for such protective apparels. Significant rise in average disposable income along with changing lifestyle of people is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Mergers And Acquisitions#Cagr#Cabana Life#Ibkul#Uv Skinz Inc#Nike#Royal Robins#Women#Women S Enclave Weekend#Talbots#M A#Celect#Jacket Hoodies Pants#Usd Billion#Swot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
News Break
Apparel
Related
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Telematics Boxes Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

Telematics Boxes Market is fueled by various factors, according to a detailed assessment explained in the report. This study shows how important in-depth analysis should be, and how it greatly affects the quality of information provided to the readers. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Telematics Boxes market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Automotive Electric Motors Market Shares & Forecast 2021-2027: Size, Types, Top Key Players, Applications, Industry Analysis By Geographical Regions

Automotive Electric Motors Market is fueled by various factors, according to a detailed assessment explained in the report. This study shows how important in-depth analysis should be, and how it greatly affects the quality of information provided to the readers. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Automotive Electric Motors market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Eubiotics Market, Market Size, Share, Global Trends, Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors, Industry Opportunities, Development Status and Outlook| Western Market Research

Eubiotics Market report offers a deep analysis of the Market Research Industry. It demonstrates a rapid summary of industry data and a key enumerate of the market. The report highlights well-known performers from the Eubiotics Market beside contribution to the market vocation progress within the estimated time. Western Market Research Report covers recent improvements while predicting the expansion of the players of the market.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market Report – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The Latest Research Report on “Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Blood Borne Testing Market Demand, Growth Analysis and Sales Forecast 2021-2031

According to the latest research by "Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider", the blood borne testing market is set to witness exponential growth with over 7%-8% CAGR during 2021-2031. Increasing bacterial infection with the growing adoption of point of care devices will witness a promising growth outlook for blood borne testing in the long run. Technological advancement in devices for blood borne pathogens provides momentum to the blood borne testing market with double-digit expected CAGR over forecast years.
Industryatlantanews.net

Agrigenomics Market to Reach $5.3 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Agrigenomics Market by Application (Crops and Livestock), Sequencer Type (Sanger Sequencing, Illumina HiSeq Family, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer), Objectives, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Row) - Forecast year 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Agrigenomics Market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7 % from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this market is projected to be driven by the increasing burden on current food production systems amidst the rapidly expanding global population, rise in the number of genetic diseases affecting plants & animals, and technological advancements in the field of applied genetics. The global marketplace has witnessed a significant increase in crop genomic resources and advancements in genome analysis facilitating basic and translational agricultural research. This trend is expected to continue strongly throughout the forecast period.
Industryatlantanews.net

Satellite Payloads Market to See Fastest Growth by 2026

According to the new market research report "Satellite Payloads Market by Type (Communication, Imagery, Software-defined Payload, Navigation), Satellite (CubeSat, Small Satellite, Medium Satellite, Large Satellite), Orbit, Application, End User, Frequency, and Region – Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Satellite Payloads Market is estimated at USD 3.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2021 to 2026. Growing investments by several governments particularly in developed and developing economies such as the US, India, and China, among others. The satellite payloads are used for several applications, including communication, earth observation and remote sensing, mapping and navigation, scientific research and exploration, surveillance and security, space observation, and various other applications by defense, intelligence, civil, commercial, and/or government users Continuous advancements in the miniaturization of satellite payloads through technological advancements in digital components, low-mission costs, and the increasing use of satellite constellations are major drivers for the growth of this market. COVID-19 has affected the Satellite payloads market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for Satellite payloads in applications.
Industryatlantanews.net

Flow Battery Market Revenues to Grow 18.0% per year through 2026

According to a research report "Flow Battery Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Redox Flow Battery, Hybrid Flow Battery), Material, Storage (Compact and Large scale), Application (Utilities, Commercial & Industrial, EV Charging Station), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″,published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Flow Battery Market size is expected to grow from USD 214 million in 2021 to USD 489 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.0%. The growth of this market is driven mainly by inherent advantages of flow batteries, increasing investments in renewable energy, high demand for flow batteries in utilities, and increase in telecommunication tower installations.
Businessatlantanews.net

Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

High prevalence of incidences of congenital facial deformities, increasing awareness about minimally invasive techniques, escalation in the number of injuries due to road accidents and other traumas, various technological advancements in the field of Craniomaxillofacial Implants are key factors contributing to high CAGR in the forecast period. Market Size –...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Container Application Platform Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Microsoft, Apcera, Cisco

The latest study released on the Global Container Application Platform Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Container Application Platform market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Non-Woven Adhesives Market worth $3.5 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Technology (Hot-melt), Type (SBC, APAO, EVA), Application (Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2025, from USD 2.3 billion in 2020. Non-woven adhesives are used for the adhesion of non-woven fabrics, hygiene, and disposable products. These adhesives are manufactured using base polymers and tackifiers. Tackifiers are petroleum/hydrocarbon-based and are made from bio-based ingredients. Non-woven adhesives are used extensively in various products such as baby diapers, training pants, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and tissue, towel & napkin. The adhesive is placed in a fluid medium with an absorbent held within the disposable material, and on cooling, it provides the required adhesion or bonding. Non-woven adhesives have high elasticity and excellent bonding strength.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Hazardous Waste Management Market May Set New Growth Story | Stericycle, Hennepin County, Waste Connections

The latest independent research document on Global Hazardous Waste Management examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Hazardous Waste Management study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Hazardous Waste Management market report advocates analysis of Stericycle, Hennepin County, Waste Connections Inc., Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd, Waste Management, Inc, OC Waste & Recycling, Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc., EnergySolutions, Clean Harbors & Covanta Holding.
Technologyatlantanews.net

Connected Entertainment Ecosystems Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Amazon, Apple, Google LLC

The latest study released on the Global Connected Entertainment Ecosystems Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Connected Entertainment Ecosystems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Automotive Dealer Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cox Automotive, DealerSocket, WHI Solutions

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Automotive Dealer Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Dealer Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
NFLatlantanews.net

NFC Business Card Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | MOO, Smart Cards, RFITRFID, BIGDAWGS

The latest independent research document on Global NFC Business Card examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The NFC Business Card study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of NFC Business Card market report advocates analysis of MOO, SmartCards, RFITRFID, BIGDAWGS, CustomUSB, Blue, BuzzTech, MoreRFID & Yuvera Solutions (1Card).
Industryatlantanews.net

Offshore Decommissioning Market worth $8.0 Billion by 2027

According to the new market research report "Offshore Decommissioning Market by Service (Well Plugging & Abandonment, Platform Removal, Conductor Removal) Depth (Shallow, Deepwater) Structure (Topsides, Substructure) Removal (Leave in Place, Partial, Complete), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Offshore Decommissioning Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 5.2 billion in 2021 to USD 8.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Aging offshore oil & gas infrastructure and maturing fields are driving the offshore decommissioning industry. Low oil prices of the past couple of years have made it even more difficult to maintain low production mature reserves, driving companies to accelerate decommissioning plans for such oil & gas fields.

Comments / 0

Community Policy