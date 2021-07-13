Broadband Network Gateway Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| Leading Key Players: Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Juniper Networks, Broadcom
Global Broadband Network Gateway Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. A Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) is the access point for individuals (subscribers) to connect to the broadband network. The BNG aggregates traffic from many subscribers and routes it to the network of the service provider. Once connected, a subscriber can access the broadband services delivered by their provider. BNGs also enable service providers to authenticate and authorize users to establish and manage subscriber sessions, and ensure users receive the appropriate services.www.atlantanews.net
Comments / 0