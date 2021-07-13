Cancel
Linalool Market Size, Growth and Demand with Leading Participants - Purong Essences, Jiaxing Sunlong Industrial & Trading, Arora Aromatics Pvt. Ltd.

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Global Linalool Market is projected to reach USD 13.81 billion by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of usage of Linalool in vitamin synthesizing, and extensive growth of the overall cosmetic & personal care industries, and proliferating usage of anti-inflammatory & pain relief products. Huge demand for the personal care industries specializing the skincare and toiletries products, and a sudden enormous lift in the growth of the mosquito & insect repellents and vitamin E supplements, have substantially propelled the overall market growth and expected to add to the market share predominantly in the forthcoming years.

