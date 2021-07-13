Cancel
Currency Converter Apps Market 2021 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution | XE, JRustonApps, DigitAlchemy, Currency Converter

atlantanews.net
 13 days ago

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Currency Converter Apps Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.

Marketsatlantanews.net

Luxury Diamond Jewelry Market is Booming Worldwide with Cartier, Tiffany, Bulgari

The Latest Released Luxury Diamond Jewelry market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Luxury Diamond Jewelry market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Luxury Diamond Jewelry market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Societe Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Buccellati Holding Italia SpA, Bulgari S.p.A, Mikimoto & Co., Ltd., Chopard International SA, Graff Diamonds Corporation, Harry Winston, Inc. & Guccio Gucci S.p.A..
Marketsatlantanews.net

mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market to See Major Growth by 2027 | Argos Therapeutics, Moderna Therapeutics, CureVac, Translate Bio

The Global mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Market outlook survey highlights the dynamics at play in each of the subsegments of mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics Industry to better elaborate current state, emerging trends and potential areas of focus. Discerning stakeholders in the mRNA Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutics market will be able to use this study to evaluate opportunities and challenges in the context of an increasingly complex healthcare and life sciences marketplace. To understand big picture lot of industry players were analysed and some of them are Moderna Therapeutics, CureVac, Translate Bio, BioNTech, Sangamo Therapeutics, Argos Therapeutics, In-Cell-Art, eTheRNA, Ethris & Tiba Biotechnology.
Marketsinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 15.07.21

South African markets closed in the green yesterday, boosted by gains in retail and mining sector stocks as investors tackled the extent of losses caused by the riots in the country in past few days. Mr Price Group (JO: MRPJ ), Cashbuild (JO: CSBJ ) and Cie Financiere Richemont SA...
TechnologyTampa Bay News Wire

What Is a Currency Conversion API?

Currency Conversion API are databases that track and utilize information from universal central banks to make an up-to-date track record of the current esteem of specific monetary standards. The API are brief pieces of code that can be embedded into an app or webpage to supply get to a Trade Rate tracker. These APIs are broadly changed, with a few advertising following incorporate valuable metals and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Other API can also track things like stock showcase prices.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Non-Woven Adhesives Market worth $3.5 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Technology (Hot-melt), Type (SBC, APAO, EVA), Application (Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2025, from USD 2.3 billion in 2020. Non-woven adhesives are used for the adhesion of non-woven fabrics, hygiene, and disposable products. These adhesives are manufactured using base polymers and tackifiers. Tackifiers are petroleum/hydrocarbon-based and are made from bio-based ingredients. Non-woven adhesives are used extensively in various products such as baby diapers, training pants, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and tissue, towel & napkin. The adhesive is placed in a fluid medium with an absorbent held within the disposable material, and on cooling, it provides the required adhesion or bonding. Non-woven adhesives have high elasticity and excellent bonding strength.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies downbeat as virus worries linger

* Markets, which were closed for holiday on Tuesday, resume trade * Singapore re-imposes strict curbs, local dollar trips * India's financial markets closed for the day By Anushka Trivedi July 21 (Reuters) - Asian equity and currency markets were broadly weaker on Wednesday, as worries persisted over the Delta variant's negative impact on economic growth, with Philippine stocks losing 1.5% to hit an almost eight-week low. Singapore shares were little changed but the local dollar weakened 0.2% after tight curbs were re-imposed for one month in the country. Thailand and Taiwan equities dropped 0.3% each, while the Malaysian ringgit, the Indonesian rupiah and the baht eased between 0.2% and 0.4%. Investors favoured safe-haven assets like the U.S. dollar and Treasuries as most Asian nations remained under lockdowns, curtailing economic activity. South Korea reported a daily record of 1,784 cases as authorities struggled to rein in outbreaks linked to the highly-contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. Its shares and the won slipped 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively. "With much of the region in lockdowns or semi-lockdowns or just a mess, the recovery will inevitably be slower here until the world gets its vaccination act together," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA. Southeast Asia is no longer expected "to be the value-trade of 2021, and its currencies will also underperform in the second-half," he added. The Philippines' stock index skidded on resuming trade after a holiday, as a slight drop in daily COVID-19 cases was outweighed by slow vaccination pace and lockdowns. However, the peso firmed for a second day, raking some benefits from a slump in crude prices as the Philippines' is a net oil importer. The currency had recorded seven straight weekly declines till July 16, shedding around 6% over the period. "The peso was ripe for a correction after being oversold," said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING. "However, short-term pressure on the peso should remain until overall sentiment improves further as the country has been hit with a spate of not so positive developments of late," he added. India's financial markets, were shut for a holiday. HIGHLIGHTS ** Bank Indonesia expected to stand pat on interest rates on Thursday amid severe COVID-19 outbreak - Reuters poll ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield was down 7.9 basis points at 3.115% ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield was down 5 basis points at 1.38% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0645 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.01 -6.02 0.58 0.38 China +0.13 +0.81 0.70 2.55 Indonesia -0.24 -3.51 0.29 0.93 Malaysia -0.42 -5.19 0.04 -6.55 Philippines +0.42 -4.70 -1.68 -9.29 S.Korea -0.31 -5.88 -0.52 11.92 Singapore -0.19 -3.41 -0.04 9.36 Taiwan +0.00 +1.51 -0.40 18.51 Thailand -0.15 -8.80 -0.34 5.82 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Economyatlantanews.net

Robotaxi Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2030

The Robotaxi Market is projected to grow from 617 units in 2021 to reach 1,445,822 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 136.8%. Automotive companies are investing huge amounts in research and testing of self-driving technology. The emerging trend of robotaxis, shuttles, and vans are fueling the overall growth of the market. Other major factors responsible for growth are increasing demand for ride-hailing services, optimizing fleet management, and reducing the overall cost of operations. With the rising demand for public transport, there has been a substantial increase in the use of technologically advanced vehicles such as fully-electric vehicles, semi-autonomous, and autonomous vehicles which have raised the demand for self-driving vehicles. Companies such as Waymo (US), Cruise Automation (US), Baidu (China), AutoX (China), and Tesla (US) are leading the market.
Industryatlantanews.net

Medical Perfusion Technology Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.20% during 2021 to 2027 Globally - AXIOM MRC

The factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, rapid growth of healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, growing demand for advanced products for organ transplantation, increase in geriatric population, technological developments in the emerging economies and increasing cell-based research activities are anticipated to contribute to the market growth.
Businessatlantanews.net

SSI enters Financial Aggregation market

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): When businesses are facing harrowing times due to ill-managed resources or ideas, the need to have specialized personnel to help the ideation sail through has increased multifold. At this juncture, Setup Services India (SSI) announced its entry into the Financial Aggregation market. The company...
Drinksatlantanews.net

Brewing Ingredients Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

According to the new market research report "Brewing Ingredients Market by Source (Malt Extract, Adjuncts/Grains, Hops, Beer Yeast, and Beer Additives), Brewery Size (Macro Brewery and Craft Brewery), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Brewing Ingredients Market was valued at USD 34.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%, to reach USD 47.9 billion by 2026. The rise in global population and increasing disposable income in developing economies are creating new avenues for alcoholic beverages.
Softwareatlantanews.net

PC Inventory Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future: Belarc, Lansweeper, EasyVista, Grokability

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of PC Inventory Software Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "PC Inventory Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global PC Inventory Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the PC Inventory Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise, Taiwanese dollar leads gains

July 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.130 110.14 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.351 1.3505 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 28.005 28.086 +0.29 Korean won 1146.700 1149.1 +0.21 Baht 32.640 32.56 -0.25 Peso 50.140 49.98 -0.32 Rupiah 14490.000 14525 +0.24 Rupee 74.638 74.6375 0.00 Ringgit 4.185 4.189 +0.10 Yuan 6.476 6.4791 +0.04 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.130 103.24 -6.26 Sing dlr 1.351 1.3209 -2.23 Taiwan dlr 28.005 28.483 +1.71 Korean won 1146.700 1086.20 -5.28 Baht 32.640 29.96 -8.21 Peso 50.140 48.01 -4.25 Rupiah 14490.000 14040 -3.11 Rupee 74.638 73.07 -2.11 Ringgit 4.185 4.0400 -3.46 Yuan 6.476 6.5283 +0.80 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
Marketsatlantanews.net

Corporate Wellness Solution Market to Witness a CAGR of 9% during 2021 to 2027 Globally - AXIOM MRC

The factors such as rising awareness regarding the employee's health and wellbeing, growing awareness for healthy eating habits and exercise, the high prevalence of obesity, the reduction of insurance and healthcare costs, increasing focus on work-life balance and the implementation of company-sponsored employee-centric healthcare campaigns that offer lifestyle coaching are likely to contribute to the healthy growth of the market.
atlantanews.net

Revenue Based Financing Market Bigger Than Expected | Earnest Capital, Decathlon Capital Partners, Flexible Capital Fund

The ' Revenue Based Financing market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Revenue Based Financing derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Revenue Based Financing market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Marketsatlantanews.net

Breather Membranes Market Survey, Top Players, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2031

A breather membrane is a water-resistant material that allows the evaporation of water when there is difference in humidity on the two sides of the wall or surface. Breather membranes are also known as vapor permeable membranes and prevent the condensation of water on the inside to inhibit further damage to the structure. Breather membrane help in the release of excess moisture present in the structure or building.
NFLatlantanews.net

NFC Business Card Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | MOO, Smart Cards, RFITRFID, BIGDAWGS

The latest independent research document on Global NFC Business Card examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The NFC Business Card study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of NFC Business Card market report advocates analysis of MOO, SmartCards, RFITRFID, BIGDAWGS, CustomUSB, Blue, BuzzTech, MoreRFID & Yuvera Solutions (1Card).
Industryatlantanews.net

Satellite Payloads Market to See Fastest Growth by 2026

According to the new market research report "Satellite Payloads Market by Type (Communication, Imagery, Software-defined Payload, Navigation), Satellite (CubeSat, Small Satellite, Medium Satellite, Large Satellite), Orbit, Application, End User, Frequency, and Region – Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Satellite Payloads Market is estimated at USD 3.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2021 to 2026. Growing investments by several governments particularly in developed and developing economies such as the US, India, and China, among others. The satellite payloads are used for several applications, including communication, earth observation and remote sensing, mapping and navigation, scientific research and exploration, surveillance and security, space observation, and various other applications by defense, intelligence, civil, commercial, and/or government users Continuous advancements in the miniaturization of satellite payloads through technological advancements in digital components, low-mission costs, and the increasing use of satellite constellations are major drivers for the growth of this market. COVID-19 has affected the Satellite payloads market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for Satellite payloads in applications.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real best performing EM currency for the week

* Peru's sol jumps 1.3% * Latam stocks drop tracking Wall Street * Delta variant spread spurs slowing growth fears (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick July 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's real headed for a 3% weekly gain as improving prospects over economic growth helped ease fears of political unrest stemming from an ongoing corruption scandal, while Peru's sol rallied more than 1% on Friday to post its best session in three weeks. The real rose 0.1%, and was the best performing emerging market currency this week. The bulk of the currency's gains had come after the government sharply hiked its economic growth and inflation forecasts for 2021 on Wednesday. The government also intends to raise 100 billion reais ($19.64 billion) with a much-awaited income tax reform proposal, which will reduce corporate income tax but add taxation to corporate dividends and reduce subsidies. The real was also nursing two weeks of steep losses, spurred by a corruption scandal over COVID-19 vaccines and growing discontent with the government. "Coupled with the economic rebound, the high consumer prices inflation during H1/21 has not only helped boost fiscal revenues this year but is also contributing to much higher nominal GDP by the end of 2021," analysts at TS Lombard wrote in a note. "Positive as that is, Brazil’s structural fiscal issues are far from resolved and the reform agenda remains paramount for longer-term sustainability." Peru's sol was set for its best week in two months against a steady dollar, as the Andean country's currency extended gains to a third straight session on Friday. This helped cut some of the hefty yearly losses incurred on uncertainty around presidential elections there. An index of Latin American currencies was set for a weekly gain of around 2%, with a chunk of those gains thanks to the real. Most other Latam currencies were muted this week, as turbulent commodity markets offset positive cues on U.S. monetary policy from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Rising cases of COVID-19 also weighed. Mexico's peso rose 0.4%, and was set to end the week largely unchanged, tracking weakness in oil prices. But strong economic readings put oil exporting peer Colombia's peso on track for a 0.3% weekly gain. Latam stocks, dropped, tracking losses on Wall Street as fears that the rising number of coronavirus cases and its highly infectious delta variant would hamper economic activity again. However, regional equities benefited from expectations of dovish U.S. policy, and were set for a 2.6% weekly gain. Chilean markets were closed for a holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1339.66 -0.65 MSCI LatAm 2575.95 -0.58 Brazil Bovespa 126578.49 -0.7 Mexico IPC 50123.76 -0.3 Argentina MerVal 63053.89 -0.678 Colombia COLCAP 1272.31 -0.07 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1102 0.12 Mexico peso 19.8530 0.41 Colombia peso 3813.6 -0.04 Peru sol 3.903 0.87 Argentina peso 96.2100 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Marguerita Choy)

