If persons affected by extreme heat and extreme cold were the only considerations as our planet quickly warms, his arguments might be meaningful. But the climate crisis humanity is facing right now is about much more: bleaching coral reefs where much of our ocean fish population lives; dirty air from fossil fuel emissions that is killing millions of people every year; oceans rising because of melting ice in Greenland and Antarctica which threaten most of the great cities of the world (look what Elsa did to New York City); a precarious food supply for a growing world population caused by too much rain in some spots and not nearly enough elsewhere; the list goes on.