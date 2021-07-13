Cancel
Sports

Pickleball (50+)

indianolaiowa.gov
 13 days ago

All shared equipment must be cleaned with the provided disinfectant wipes between use by different players. Masks are required.

www.indianolaiowa.gov

Comments / 0

Sports
Shoreline, WASeattle Times

Rant and Rave: Reader values new pickleball courts

RANT to automobile companies who won’t allow us to disable the panic button on our key fobs. Many times we have heard the blaring horn while tying our shoes or bending over to pick something up. Neighbors do the same. Result is annoying noise pollution and a crying wolf attitude toward car alarms. Let the consumer decide if they want this feature.
Lynchburg, VAWSET

Commonwealth Game Preview: Pickleball

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The courts at the LaHaye Student Center in Lynchburg have been transformed for Pickleball this weekend. "Could be anywhere between six and 800 games," Judy Bowman said. Over the last eight years as director for the Commonwealth Games Pickleball Tournament, Bowman says the event has grown.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Adult Pickleball Tourney registration now open

Registration is now open for the 2021 Colleton Open Pickleball Tournament, held through the Colleton County Recreation Department. Registration deadline is Aug. 7th. The tournament fee is $20 per person for the first event, and $5 per person for additional event. It features multiple contests, including a men’s doubles, women’s doubles, men’s singles and women’s singles.
Sportsindianolaiowa.gov

Youth Flag Football Registration Deadline

This is a non-contact league played on a short field with 5 players from each team on the field. Each player is eligible to catch a pass and there is no blocking or tackling. It is a fast-paced game where everyone can be involved in each play. Each team's practice schedule will be assembled by the Parks and Recreation Dept. A practice and game schedule will be sent via email at least one week prior to start of practice. This six-week program will feature two weeks of practices and four weeks of games. Practices tentatively scheduled to begin week of August 16. Games tentatively scheduled to begin week of August 30. Fee includes team t-shirt and mouth guard. Guaranteed availability through the registration deadline of July 18. After the deadline, spots may not be available.
Bay City, MInbc25news.com

Pickleball courts open in Bay City at Carroll Park

BAY CITY, Mich. - A ribbon cutting event was held on Thursday morning for the grand opening of the newly completed Pickleball Courts at Carrol Park. The courts took approximately $25,000 to construct. Pickleball is a rising sport consisting of elements of games like tennis and badminton. “The finished courts...
Bigfork, MTBigfork Eagle

Pickleball tournament draws hundreds to Bigfork area

The newly-opened Jewel Basin Center welcomed hundreds of pickleball players for the 2021 Crown of the Continent Tournament last weekend. The USA Pickleball sanctioned event was exclusively for the 50-plus crowd and drew 243 players from two countries and more than a dozen states for three days of competitive action.
Swimming & Surfingindianolaiowa.gov

Mighty Minnows Session 3

Water Orientation & Swim Instruction classes. Parents will teach their child water orientation and beginning swim skills through games and activities with the aid of an instructor. Children must wear swim diapers If not yet toilet trained.
Tennisscenesarasota.com

Pickleball, Anyone?

A Beginner’s Adventures in the “Exploding Sport”. Even before the pandemic, I was looking for a game in Sarasota. Squash, the love of my New England youth? The Bath and Racquet Club had a court, I heard, but membership was a barrier, and then the facility closed for reinvention. Tennis?...
Decorah, IAdecorahia.org

Pickleball Class

Decorah pickleball instructors, Miriam and Daniel Skrade, along with experienced area players will teach you the basics of the game including fundamental strokes, serving, rules of play and terminology. Miriam has taught internationally all levels of the game and both Miriam and Daniel are experience players and coaches. Intermediate and more advanced players can also benefit from this class as tips for players are individualized as the group progresses through different aspects of the game. Classes meet at the city tennis courts and will get you ready to play on your own or at any drop-in pickleball session throughout the year.
Highlands Ranch, COlittletonindependent.net

Pickleball’s on an upswing

When pickleball started becoming popular, it was a sport that helped aging adults get some exercise by combining aspects of tennis, badminton and table tennis onto one court. Today, the sport remains popular among seniors, but the secret is out about how much fun the game is, and younger generations want a taste.

