Pickleball (50+)

This is a non-contact league played on a short field with 5 players from each team on the field. Each player is eligible to catch a pass and there is no blocking or tackling. It is a fast-paced game where everyone can be involved in each play. Each team's practice schedule will be assembled by the Parks and Recreation Dept. A practice and game schedule will be sent via email at least one week prior to start of practice. This six-week program will feature two weeks of practices and four weeks of games. Practices tentatively scheduled to begin week of August 16. Games tentatively scheduled to begin week of August 30. Fee includes team t-shirt and mouth guard. Guaranteed availability through the registration deadline of July 18. After the deadline, spots may not be available.