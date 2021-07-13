Pickleball (50+)

Decorah pickleball instructors, Miriam and Daniel Skrade, along with experienced area players will teach you the basics of the game including fundamental strokes, serving, rules of play and terminology. Miriam has taught internationally all levels of the game and both Miriam and Daniel are experience players and coaches. Intermediate and more advanced players can also benefit from this class as tips for players are individualized as the group progresses through different aspects of the game. Classes meet at the city tennis courts and will get you ready to play on your own or at any drop-in pickleball session throughout the year.
