Non-Life Insurance Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Charter Ping, Federal Phoenix, Mapfre

atlantanews.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Non-Life Insurance Market Survey & Outlook" is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Non-Life Insurance offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth pattern, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AIG Phil. Ins. Company (Chartis Phils., Inc.), UCPB General Insurance Company, Inc., Federal Phoenix Assurance Co., Inc., Pioneer Insurance & Surety Corporation, Malayan Insurance Company, Inc., Standard Insurance Company, Inc., Prudential Guarantee and Assurance, Inc., Charter Ping An (Philippine Charter Ins. Corp.), Mapfre Insular Insurance Corporation & BPI/MS Insurance Corporation.

#Market Intelligence#Market Research#Insurance Company#Non Life Insurance Market#Insurers#Chartis Phils#Philippine Charter Ins#Lsb Personal#Commercial Industrial#Vehicle Insurance Other#Asia Pacific#Mea#Others Rsb
