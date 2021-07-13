Babbitt woman stabbed multiple times
BABBITT — A 53-year-old woman remains hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times at a Babbitt business on Saturday, authorities said. The unidentified woman, who suffered stab wounds in various parts of her body, was initially treated for non life-threatening injuries at Essentia Health Virginia, Babbitt Police Chief Michael McGregor said. As of Monday, the woman had been transported to Essential Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.www.mesabitribune.com
