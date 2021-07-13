Comparing Fixed Index Annuity Pros and Cons with Darcy Bergen

Financial advisor Darcy Bergen recounts the pros and cons of fixed index annuities for individual investors. Annuities have become more prevalent in recent years, prompting more insurance companies to enter the marketplace. With so many index annuity companies offering products, it can be difficult for investors to negotiate the pros and cons of this investment choice. To help you wade through the plethora of annuities available, financial advisor Darcy Bergen has put together a list of pros and cons for your consideration. First, let's define what a fixed index annuity is.