Mighty Minnows Session 3

indianolaiowa.gov
 14 days ago

Water Orientation & Swim Instruction classes. Parents will teach their child water orientation and beginning swim skills through games and activities with the aid of an instructor. Children must wear swim diapers If not yet toilet trained.

