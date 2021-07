Boris Johnson’s poll lead has fallen sharply in the wake of last weekend’s fiasco over whether he should be exempt from self-isolation requirements.A new survey by YouGov by for The Times saw the Conservative Party lead fall by a statistically significant six points, to 38 per cent of the vote.Opposition parties also gained ground, with Labour up three points to 34 per cent, and the Lib Dems and Greens both up to 9 per cent and 8 per cent each.The results follow another poll by Survation that also showed a narrowing gap between the parties, with the Conservatives on...