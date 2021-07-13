Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 01:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND AND HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY At 322 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Wolfdale, or near Washington, moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McMurray... Washington Canonsburg... Cecil-Bishop Wolfdale... McGovern Bentleyville... East Washington Houston... Claysville Eighty Four... Cokeburg This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 6 and 33. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 27 and 50. Torrential rainfall also is occurring with this storm and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.