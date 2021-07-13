Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 01:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND AND HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY At 322 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Wolfdale, or near Washington, moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McMurray... Washington Canonsburg... Cecil-Bishop Wolfdale... McGovern Bentleyville... East Washington Houston... Claysville Eighty Four... Cokeburg This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 6 and 33. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 27 and 50. Torrential rainfall also is occurring with this storm and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
City
Mcmurray, PA
City
Houston, PA
City
Washington, PA
County
Washington County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Cokeburg#Interstate 79
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Afghan civilian casualties hit record high amid US withdrawal

Civilian casualties in Afghanistan hit record highs in the first half of the year as U.S. forces withdrew and the Taliban stepped up its offensive, a United Nations monitor said Monday. In May and June alone, when the Taliban began its surge of attacks, 783 civilians were killed and 1,609...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament, fires PM

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Troops surrounded Tunisia’s parliament and blocked its speaker from entering Monday after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister and other top members of government, sparking concerns for the North African country’s young democracy. In the face of nationwide protests over Tunisia’s economic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy