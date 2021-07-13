Historic Building in New Fairfield May Soon Be Torn Down

If you've lived in New Fairfield anytime during the last 160 years, then you know about or have probably seen this building that's been a staple in the town for decades. The building we're talking about was the home of Village Hardware on Brush Hill Road for years. Before it was know as Village Hardware, it was know as Causeway Lumber. The building had many owners over the decades and was located in the area that is now the New Fairfield Shopping Center. A few years ago, Village Hardware made the move to a different building on Dunham Drive, leaving the current structure abandoned.