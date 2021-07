Hours cut. Services limited. How the housing crunch is affecting businesses in Ouray and other Colorado mountain communities. Earlier this month, Erin Eddy rented out his fifth house in Ouray—none of which are for himself. Co-founder of Ouray Brewing Company, Eddy has been leasing properties in order to subsidize housing for his employees. After struggling to staff up, especially in the kitchen, he felt prompted to scramble for solutions; especially since three more full-time employees had been priced-out of housing in the Colorado mountain town over the previous weeks. Understaffed, he’s begun closing at 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m., and opening to lines of waiting customers. On a recent Wednesday, Ouray Brewing’s waitlist was 100 people deep all day.