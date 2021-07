When the IDA Documentary Screening Series launched eight years ago in place of its annual DocuWeeks™ theatrical showcase, the goal was to present the most critically acclaimed documentaries of the year to awards voters and IDA members in both Los Angeles and New York City. While the purpose and goal of the Screening Series has not changed since its inception, the program has grown dramatically over the years. We went from screening 15 films in 2014 to nearly 50 films over four months in 2019. This enormous industry growth has led to an increasingly expensive and complex awards campaign model that is making it challenging for independent filmmakers to promote and elevate their projects. The success of the Series has also made the program a vital revenue source for IDA’s overall financial stability. However, we want to acknowledge the ways in which this model has contributed to the problems of career sustainability and access for independent and BIPOC filmmakers.