Cycling is Tom Pidcock’s world and he invited us to live in it for two glorious hours.If Adam Peaty is the beast shouldering the weight of the world and Tom Daley the child actor who won the Oscar, Pidcock is the prodigy who knows no fear.Fans were allowed to line a course in Izu that he shredded, the sound of cowbells puncturing the humid air and driving Pidcock to victory by 20 seconds, broadcast live on Eurosport and discovery+.Olympic gold came to him at the age of 21 in mountain biking, but you sense if it hadn’t been in that...