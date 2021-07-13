France fines Google about $593 million over news copyright row - AFP
(Reuters) - France has fined Alphabet Inc’s Google 500 million euros ($592.75 million) over news copyright row, AFP news agency reported on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8435 euros)
