Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

ALBUM REVIEW: The ‘Influences’ of BSS’ Kevin Drew reflect the values of freedom

By Staff report
riffmagazine.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs K.D.A.P., Toronto indie rock outfit Broken Social Scene frontman Kevin Drew circumvents the constraints of playing in a band for his first solo album, Influences. At first glance, the compositions might seem like departures from the music he’s made with BSS, but it’s far from the first time Drew has experimented with instrumental music. Take for instance “Capture The Flag,” the hazy opening act of You Forgot It In People (2003) or “Finish Your Collapse And Stay For Breakfast” from the band’s 2005 self-titled album.

riffmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sufjan Stevens
Person
Kevin Drew
Person
Brian Eno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambient Music#Arts And Crafts#Instrumental Music#Bss#Broken Social Scene#K D A P Arts#Convocations#M83#Twitter Com Red Drizi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: At The Gates – Nightmare of Being

Swedish band At The Gates has been creating havoc since 1990, and the band is a musical pioneer because they were the major progenitor for Gothenburg-style melodic death metal. Earlier this month, At The Gates released Nightmare of Being, and the record is filled with skull-crushing music. Tomas Lindberg’s vocals remain solid and powerful on each track. The guitar playing from Martin Larsson, Jonas Stålhammar and Jonas Björler shake the background with mind-dazzling riffs, and Adrian Erlandsson’s drum playing brings more insanity with each drum beat. Nightmare of Being will satisfy people’s hunger for death metal music.
Musicunfspinnaker.com

Album review: The Revenge of Hobo Johnson by Hobo Johnson

In the fourth album by award-winning Hobo Johnson, a California-based lyrical rapper, Johnson presents strong messages about political control, as well as his own issues, including mental health. “The Revenge of Hobo Johnson” stays true to Johnson’s signature lyrical style and fun music while presenting more personal emotions than can be heard in his previous albums.
Rock MusicMiami Herald

Album reviews: Sault, Faye Webster, The Baylor Project

(Forever Living Originals, *** 1/2) One of the biggest mysteries of the genre-bending British group Sault is how they have been able to release five uniformly great albums in a little over two years. "Nine," which the band claims will be available for only 99 days (until Oct. 2), follows two of last year's best albums, "Untitled (Black Is)" and "Untitled (Rise)," and two of 2019′s highlights, "5" and "7." Like its predecessors, "Nine" is explicitly about Black experience, in this case, about growing up in London's council estates. It's an album full of trauma and resilience and tantalizing songs.
Musicrocknheavy.net

Album Review: Estranho Fruto by Alma Fábrica

In 2011, Alma Fábrica released a demo tape produced and recorded by David Hinrichs. The demo combined studio tracks and live recordings overflowing with a rich autumnal musicality crystallized in sugary rock and sprinkled with ethereal jazzy rhythms. About Alma Fábrica. More than a music band, Alma Fábrica presented itself...
Rock Musicrocknheavy.net

Album Review: ‘Nihil Est Monastica’ by Patria

Brazilian band Patria released their Saturnian album Nihil Est Monastica with the seal of the French cult label Drakkar Productions. The dark opus brings forward an organic and raw Black Metal, in line with the primal sound of the 90s.
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

Snag Drew on Dread of the Past Year for New Album

Talking about death has sort of become taboo in America. We don’t like to think about it, and most of us unknowingly shove it into the deep recesses of our minds, pretending like our time will never actually come. But last year, the topic of death became difficult to avoid when the pandemic shut down the country and forced many to distance themselves from friends and family, instilling a lingering sense of dread and uncertainty.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Album Review: Tom Ashbrook - Solitudes

UK-based neo-classical and electronic producer Tom Ashbrook drops an incredible piece of work in the form of his new album Solitudes. Even by Ashbrook’s incredibly high standards, the album is a powerful piece of work, full of emotional moments and evocative crescendos throughout. The album is released as a combination of two EP’s, showcasing the lighter and darker side of Ashbrook’s songwriting.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Barenaked Ladies – Detour de Force

“One Week” was the worst thing to happen to Barenaked Ladies, at least in America; they would go onto plenty of success in their great northern homeland. Still, the fact that this cobbled-together, intentionally nonsensical ear-worm became their biggest hit convinced listeners that they were a mere novelty act, the kind the ’90s pop scene churned out with frequency. But Barenaked Ladies can do better than “fun,” they can be poignant and affecting. Their debut, Gordon, is just as witty and nerdy, but it’s anchored in powerful emotion, pleasant jangle-pop and gorgeous harmonies. After “One Week,” many of their material got more and more rote even as their musical palette remained eclectic. It’s an odd paradox that has followed them throughout their whole career, and sadly, Detour de Force remains just as inconsistent. There are some definite highlights, especially in the second half. Still, the production has never sounded worse, the lyrical content never rises above okay and it wears out its welcome at nearly an hour run-time.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Rodrigo Amarante – Drama

Rodrigo Amarante is releasing a new album, Drama. Many know his song “Tuyo,” the theme song on the popular Netflix series Narcos. He is also well known for writing songs for other famous artists and his first album. Drama is an intriguing collection of songs that is sure to keep listeners and fans engaged from start to finish as he sings and plays in various styles and languages while also telling his story through poetic lyrics.
Musicwers.org

Album Review: Clairo “Sling”

Favorite Songs: “Amoeba,” “Management,” “Reaper,” and “Zinnias”. For Fans Of: Girl In Red, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers. I’m a believer that there are albums that come at exactly the time we need them. And Sling, Clairo’s latest album, was one of those albums for me. Starting with the opening track, “Bambi,” I felt as though I was invited into Clairo’s sprawling sonic daydream, guided by the echoes of the women who shaped the seventies Laurel Canyon music scene. “Bambi” introduced me to a new kind of sound from Clairo. Her vocals remained similar – layered and lush – but were now grounded with more solid instrumentation. There was even more lyrical and musical honesty, inspiring me to be honest about the listening experience as well.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Mr Jukes & Barney Artist – The Locket

Being shut down for almost a year was hard on people. At the time, it seemed like there was no hope for what the future held. There was a negative cloud weighing on many people as we awaited each day for something positive to come along. Eventually, places began opening up, and through that shutdown, people began seeking excitement from life as they realize how it can all change in an instant. Mr Jukes and Barney Artist’s latest project, The Locket, reflects that realization.
Rock Musicmetaltrenches.com

Dimentianon - Dreaming Yuggoth (Album Review)

Dimentianon has been blazing their own path within black and death metal since 1995, starting off as The Forgotten before adopting their current name in 2002. My first encounter with the group came courtesy of 2010’s Collapse the Void, which showcased their ability to shapeshift between different elements of black, death metal, and doom throughout each of their songs. It left an impression on me, to the point that I would check every so often to see if new material had surfaced. 2021 marks eleven years since Collapse the Void and that’s finally happened, with vocalist M recruiting a brand-new lineup that includes returning member Joe Fogarazzo (Rigor Sardonicous) and Don Zaros (Evoken). The resulting album, Dreaming Yuggoth, expands the amount of metal styles the band touches upon while returning to the type of rawer and stripped-down sound of some of their earlier efforts.
Musicmaroonweekly.com

Album Review: “Chemtrails Over the Country Club”

There’s plenty of songs and albums out there about fame, glory or finding love. Songs of hope or inspiration. That’s not what we’re talking about here, though. Lana Del Rey’s new album “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” reminisces over the simplicity and stability she lost when she found success in her musical career.
Musicuabblazermedia.com

Review: Tyler, the Creator creates another hit album

Tyler, the Creator’s newest album is a breath of fresh air for rap fans. “Call Me If You Get Lost” is an excellent showcase of Tyler’s ability to create worlds around his album, using his lyrical ability at its peak. Tyler, the Creator is top five in modern personal rankings;...
Musictheobelisk.net

Review & Full Album Stream: The Age of Truth,

[Click play above to stream Resolute by The Age of Truth. Album is out Friday and available for preorder here.]. Be it resolved, Philadelphia’s The Age of Truth haven’t fixed what wasn’t broken about their 2017 debut LP, Threshold (review here), but have taken many of the aspects of that record and, with Resolute, pushed them forward. The four-piece — with drummer Scott Frassetto making his first recorded appearance alongside returning guitarist Michael DiDonato, bassist William Miller and vocalist Kevin McNamara — offer fewer songs than on the first outing, but if they’ve pulled back on things like an interlude and a bonus track, the path of immediacy suits them even in tracks that might be longer and comes coupled with a progression of songwriting and a sharpness of performance that rings out from the first 10 seconds of “Palace of Rain” onward. They are down to the business of kicking ass. What’s another word for “determined?”
Rock Musicrocknheavy.net

Album Review: Traits of the Sick by Trainwreck Architect

Yesterday we dwelled in Vancouver to review Tales by the prog/thrash band Tribune. Then we traveled coast-to-coast to meet up with Trainwreck Architect in Montreal. A band inscribed in a sphere of references standing on the verge of the frontier between Hard-Rock and Heavy Metal, Trainwreck Architects defined their sound as “Wreck n’Roll.”
Musicstereoboard.com

Quivers - Golden Doubt (Album Review)

On ‘Golden Doubt’ Quivers trade in an unabashedly romantic strain of jangle pop, adding colour to the wiry blueprints of their 1980s forerunners with scenes from bruised relationships and terrible loss, set against four part harmonies and rich guitars. The Melbourne group’s ace in the hole is a sense of...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Review: Rodney Crowell Offers a Reasonable Reflection

After a long and prolific career crafting songs that ring and resonate with certain truths, Rodney Crowell has earned his ascent to the upper echelons of classic American songwriting, a particular pantheon that’s found Guy Clark, Jerry Jeff Walker, Townes Van Zandt, and Steve Earle all included in that company. That’s no exaggeration; Crowell is an artist of essential conviction, one whose work rings with authority, authenticity, and absolute conviction. There’s never a false note or any misguided emotion found in Crowell’s compositions, merely the wisdom and regard he assumes within his everyman approach.
MusicNo Treble

Jon De Lucia Publishes “Bach Shapes II” for Bass

“Four years in the making, ‘Bach Shapes II’ takes the concept of using Bach’s melodic shapes for instrumental practice to a new level,” the author writes. “I’ve included much more in the direction of jazz improvisation, so you can learn how to apply the shapes to standard progressions. Transcription examples from great jazz players like Paul Desmond, Charlie Parker, and Cannonball Adderley help illustrate the connections between Bach’s music and jazz. On top of that, there is still plenty to work with on a technical level, including articulation work, tricky intervals, and more.”
MusicResident Advisor

yes/and - yes/and

An unlikely collaboration between an electronic producer and an indie rock singer-songwriter that puts an earthy spin on ambient. As an important figure in the 2010s New York City chillwave scene, Joel Ford made a name for himself playing with Oneohtrix Point Never's Daniel Lopatin in the dream pop duo Games and holding it down on bass as a member of the retro futuristic act Tigercity. Now working out of Los Angeles, the producer has helped shape albums by artists like How To Dress Well, Jacques Greene and Autre Ne Veut. While Ford's portfolio doesn't really touch on indie rock, his latest project is a collaboration with singer-songwriter Meg Duffy. Under the moniker Hand Habits, Duffy plays contemplative folk songs when they aren't busy hitting the road with artists including Perfume Genius and Angel Olsen. Under the moniker yes/and, the duo craft guitar-driven ambient music that lingers in the grey area between the optimistic and the aloof. Tied together by bleary psychedelia, yes/and is as well-suited for a wilderness retreat as it is for the chill-out room at a party. The record's sonic palette is certainly mysterious, but yes/and flaunts a surprisingly cheerful attitude. These expansive, sprawling soundscapes are joyful and freewheeling. On "Ugly Orange," wispy synth pads lay the framework for folky plucked strings—it could perfectly soundtrack a drive through miles of New England meadows, except maybe for the dissonant, scratchy guitar playing that interrupts the otherwise peaceful backdrop. "Tumble's" muted, repetitive strumming draws from the work of 20th-century minimalist La Monte Young. On these tracks, Ford's creative direction takes the backseat, but his prowess in the studio sets them apart from anything Duffy has been involved with before. Even when their stringwork is at its most prominent, these intriguing effects and groundbreaking electronic arrangements keep the music distinct. Guided by Ford's subtle hand, Duffy embraces a newfound sense of simplicity. A peaceful, sometimes hypnotic sensibility dwells at the heart of yes/and, recalling the computer manipulated sounds of Austrian glitch artist Fennesz. "Centered Shell" finds the duo leaning on echoing, fingerpicked recordings that cascade over keys, providing one of the record's best examples of yes/and's creative chemistry. On "More Than Love," distorted instruments dominate the foreground while processed vocals loiter in the ether. Meanwhile, "Emotion Scroll"'s low-passed pianos and jagged pads play like one of William Basinski's Disintegration Loops composed in real time, culminating in a deluge of unsettling, sharp noises. However, for every murky moment on yes/and, there's an uplifting high point. The record's rambling instrumental worlds are most often celestial and cinematic. As a studio player who has worked with artists like William Tyler and The War On Drugs, sweeping, country-tinged atmospherics are nothing new for Duffy. Even so, this project takes both artists' talents for crafting auditory textures to new levels. In many ways, yes/and plays like Ford's work with cosmic Americana artist North Americans, on the album Roped In. Where that effort fixated on heartfeltt steel guitar melodies and pretty chords, yes/and uses rhythm and space to craft a meditative exercise in patience. The LP's golden glow keeps it from feeling like a minor side project. Channeling hopeful energy through an unlikely alliance, yes/and vibrant and surreal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy