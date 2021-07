When it was announced that Ruby Rose would be departing The CW’s Batwoman after a single season, rumors began to swirl in regard to the reason she was choosing to hang up her Batsuit. While some believed it was due to behind-the-scenes conflicts, others speculated that it was because of an injury she suffered while filming the superhero series. While the actress previously stated that her choice was based on the strains of being the lead of a show, she’s now speaking out about at least one other reason she exited the Arrowverse series.