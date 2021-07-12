Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

FC Cincinnati analysis: 'Hell is Real' reflections, looking ahead to CF Montreal

Columbus Dispatch
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFC Cincinnati's latest "Hell is Real" derby encounter with Columbus Crew was arguably the most emotional and physical match in the history of the series. It was also one of the more difficult results for fans to wrap their heads around as FCC managed a 2-2 draw against the Crew on Friday at TQL Stadium.

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Porter
Person
Jaap Stam
Person
Romell Quioto
Person
Frankie Amaya
Person
Mason Toye
Person
Geoff Cameron
Person
Edgar Castillo
Person
Kamal Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup#Cf Montreal#Columbus Crew#Fcc#Barreal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
NCAA
Related
MLScincinnatimagazine.com

FC Cincinnati Slips from Disappointing to Disastrous

A week ago, I wrote that FC Cincinnati’s 2-2 draw with Columbus had been a disappointing but not a disastrous result, despite blowing a two-goal advantage at home and playing up a man for most of the match. A week later, the aforementioned disastrous result was achieved. After a shambolic defensive display in Montreal during which FCC blew a pair of two-goal leads in a 5-4 setback, the club faces a crucial week: two matches in four days, one tonight against a desperate Atlanta side that just fired its coach and a road tilt Saturday night in Nashville, which boasts a potent offense and the second-best goal differential in the East (plus-7).
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Oh Canada! Toronto FC, CF Montreal returning home (for now)

Canada is a home for MLS again, Wednesday’s announcement heralding the return of Toronto FC and CF Montreal north of the border. The select run of matches – Toronto FC and CF Montreal were included in these three games but the Vancouver Whitecaps were not – sees these two MLS sides play their home games in Canada for the first time since last year. Due to COVID-19 travel protocols, all three Canadian teams were based in the United States.
MLSfccincinnati.com

FC Cincinnati match updates for October

FC Cincinnati announced changes to two matches in October. On Saturday, October 23, the Orange and Blue will visit Inter Miami CF, with a start time of 8:00 p.m. ET (the time was originally TBD). The match will take place at DRV PNK Stadium. And then on October 31, FC...
MLSBrunswick News

Montreal hosts FC Cincinnati in conference matchup

FC Cincinnati (3-5-3) vs. CF Montreal (5-3-4) Montreal; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +106, FC Cincinnati +240, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal faces FC Cincinnati in conference play. Montreal put together an 8-13-2 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-8-1 in...
MLSfccincinnati.com

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United

FC Cincinnati takes on Atlanta United tonight, July 21, at 8 PM. Fans are encouraged to wear orange for the team’s annual “Orange Out” match, and the first 20,000 fans in the door will receive a TQL Stadium Inaugural Season collectable flag. The game will be televised nationally on FS1...
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi's goal carries NYCFC past CF Montreal

CF Montreal (6-4-4, 22 points) had its three-game winning streak snapped and lost for the first time in seven matches. Montreal had chances early. Joaquin Torres sped down the right flank only to be denied by goalkeeper Luis Barraza in the sixth minute, and Bjorn Johnsen hit the crossbar three minutes later.
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

Ahmed Hamdi’s brace rallies CF Montreal past FC Cincinnati

Ahmed Hamdi scored two late goals as CF Montreal rallied twice from a pair of two-goal deficits for a 5-4 win against the visiting FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Hamdi tied it 4-4 in the 74th minute and gave Montreal the lead from just above the goal mouth in the 87th minute.
MLSTheHDRoom

NE Revolution vs CF Montreal Soccer Live Stream: Watch Online

CF Montreal are in a position to potentially jump from sixth to third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings should they beat the New England Revolution on Sunday. Toppling the conference’s best team won’t be easy, especially when NE won the previous meeting last year 2-1. Kickoff for tonight’s...
MLSchatsports.com

NYCFC vs. CF Montreal — as it happens!

Referees: Ted Unkel (referee); Adam Wienckowski, Ryan Graves (assistant referees); Joshua Encarnacion (4th official); Jose Carlos Rivero (VAR) Online streaming: YES App (live stream), ESPN+ (out of market) TV: YES (tape delay) Local radio: NYCFC.com/radio. The story: New York City FC are a team in desperate need of a win....
MLSfccincinnati.com

TQL Sponsors FC Cincinnati “Orange Out” Match

Total Quality Logistics (TQL) is the official sponsor of FC Cincinnati’s (FCC) nationally broadcast home match against Atlanta United on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 8:00 pm. The first 20,000 fans in the door will receive a TQL Stadium Inaugural Season collectable flag to proudly wave in the air during the game. All fans are encouraged to come dressed in orange for the team’s annual “Orange Out” match. On gameday, TQL will unveil a new space within TQL Stadium. The “TQL Beer District” brings beers from around the world to the fans of FCC, including Rhinegeist, Platform Beer Co., Sam Adams and Coors. After ordering one of ten beers available, fans can pose for a selfie on the Instagram-able photo wall. The TQL Beer District is in the southwest corner of the Stadium on the main concourse, adjacent to the Pitch View Club entrance.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

CF Montreal eyes fourth straight win vs. NYCFC

A surging CF Montreal squad will try to extend their winning streak to four games when they visit New York City FC on Wednesday. Montreal (6-3-4, 22 points) won its third straight in dramatic fashion Saturday, twice erasing two-goal deficits against FC Cincinnati for a 5-4 win. It last won four in a row from June 13-July 7, 2018.
MLSPosted by
90min

Montreal Impact beat FC Cincinnati 5-4 in MLS thriller

Montreal Impact edged out FC Cincinnati 5-4 in a nine-goal MLS thriller this weekend. In a game with plenty of twists and turns, Cincinnati surrendered the lead on two occasions with Montreal finally sealing their victory with an 87th minute winner. The away side got off to the perfect start...
MLSJanesville Gazette

Nashville SC takes on FC Cincinnati in conference action

FC Cincinnati (3-6-4) vs. Nashville SC (5-1-8) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC takes on FC Cincinnati in conference play. Nashville SC finished 8-7-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-2-5 at home. Nashville SC averaged 1.2 goals on 4.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy