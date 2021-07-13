Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

ALBUM REVIEW: Barenaked Ladies are a real ‘Detour de Force’

By Domenic Strazzabosco
riffmagazine.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article“And after three decades it’s still a good hang,” the Barenaked Ladies rap-sing on the bridge of “Good Life,” the second track off their 15th album, Detour de Force. It comes 33 years after their first release. Known for their lighthearted, sometimes improvised lyrics and eclectic, evolving sound, the group manages to retain this distinct style on the newest album while staying just serious enough and relevant to the times.

riffmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Robertson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Whales#Detour De Force#Detour De Force#Save#Instagram Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: At The Gates – Nightmare of Being

Swedish band At The Gates has been creating havoc since 1990, and the band is a musical pioneer because they were the major progenitor for Gothenburg-style melodic death metal. Earlier this month, At The Gates released Nightmare of Being, and the record is filled with skull-crushing music. Tomas Lindberg’s vocals remain solid and powerful on each track. The guitar playing from Martin Larsson, Jonas Stålhammar and Jonas Björler shake the background with mind-dazzling riffs, and Adrian Erlandsson’s drum playing brings more insanity with each drum beat. Nightmare of Being will satisfy people’s hunger for death metal music.
Musicunfspinnaker.com

Album review: The Revenge of Hobo Johnson by Hobo Johnson

In the fourth album by award-winning Hobo Johnson, a California-based lyrical rapper, Johnson presents strong messages about political control, as well as his own issues, including mental health. “The Revenge of Hobo Johnson” stays true to Johnson’s signature lyrical style and fun music while presenting more personal emotions than can be heard in his previous albums.
Rock Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: The ‘Influences’ of BSS’ Kevin Drew reflect the values of freedom

As K.D.A.P., Toronto indie rock outfit Broken Social Scene frontman Kevin Drew circumvents the constraints of playing in a band for his first solo album, Influences. At first glance, the compositions might seem like departures from the music he’s made with BSS, but it’s far from the first time Drew has experimented with instrumental music. Take for instance “Capture The Flag,” the hazy opening act of You Forgot It In People (2003) or “Finish Your Collapse And Stay For Breakfast” from the band’s 2005 self-titled album.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

Pamela Z ‘s Latest Album Reviewed

Pamela Z is as wise, cultured, and artistic as she looks — and at the same time, is more than what meets the eye. She is the personification of eclectic style and sound. She is an innovator who has made her mark as an artist, especially in the realm of sonic expression. If one had to define her living work, she would exist as a composer, performer, and media artist who focuses heavily on the voice. What is intriguing about her work with the voice is the way she manipulates and reverberates it through sampled sounds, electronic processing, and video. As a pioneer in the live digital looping space, Z creates these complex sonic layers that are chaotically cohesive, leaving audiences in awe. Much of this comes through in her new project A Secret Code — her third album in her decades-long career.
Musicrocknheavy.net

Album Review: Estranho Fruto by Alma Fábrica

In 2011, Alma Fábrica released a demo tape produced and recorded by David Hinrichs. The demo combined studio tracks and live recordings overflowing with a rich autumnal musicality crystallized in sugary rock and sprinkled with ethereal jazzy rhythms. About Alma Fábrica. More than a music band, Alma Fábrica presented itself...
Musicharrisondaily.com

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett reunite; Killers, Dan + Shay albums

A look at what's happening the world of music as artists announce their touring plans and concert venues plan their reopenings after being shuttered by the pandemic. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
Musicmagneticmag.com

Album Review: Tom Ashbrook - Solitudes

UK-based neo-classical and electronic producer Tom Ashbrook drops an incredible piece of work in the form of his new album Solitudes. Even by Ashbrook’s incredibly high standards, the album is a powerful piece of work, full of emotional moments and evocative crescendos throughout. The album is released as a combination of two EP’s, showcasing the lighter and darker side of Ashbrook’s songwriting.
Musicwers.org

Album Review: Clairo “Sling”

Favorite Songs: “Amoeba,” “Management,” “Reaper,” and “Zinnias”. For Fans Of: Girl In Red, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers. I’m a believer that there are albums that come at exactly the time we need them. And Sling, Clairo’s latest album, was one of those albums for me. Starting with the opening track, “Bambi,” I felt as though I was invited into Clairo’s sprawling sonic daydream, guided by the echoes of the women who shaped the seventies Laurel Canyon music scene. “Bambi” introduced me to a new kind of sound from Clairo. Her vocals remained similar – layered and lush – but were now grounded with more solid instrumentation. There was even more lyrical and musical honesty, inspiring me to be honest about the listening experience as well.
Rock Musicrocknheavy.net

Album Review: ‘Nihil Est Monastica’ by Patria

Brazilian band Patria released their Saturnian album Nihil Est Monastica with the seal of the French cult label Drakkar Productions. The dark opus brings forward an organic and raw Black Metal, in line with the primal sound of the 90s.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Mr Jukes & Barney Artist – The Locket

Being shut down for almost a year was hard on people. At the time, it seemed like there was no hope for what the future held. There was a negative cloud weighing on many people as we awaited each day for something positive to come along. Eventually, places began opening up, and through that shutdown, people began seeking excitement from life as they realize how it can all change in an instant. Mr Jukes and Barney Artist’s latest project, The Locket, reflects that realization.
Musicstereoboard.com

Quivers - Golden Doubt (Album Review)

On ‘Golden Doubt’ Quivers trade in an unabashedly romantic strain of jangle pop, adding colour to the wiry blueprints of their 1980s forerunners with scenes from bruised relationships and terrible loss, set against four part harmonies and rich guitars. The Melbourne group’s ace in the hole is a sense of...
Austin, TXaustinmonthly.com

Magna Carda Marks a Decade Together with Another Tour de Force Album

After ten years of working together, Megz Kelli and Dougie Do have developed an effortless chemistry as hip-hop duo Magna Carda. That synergy is on full display on their latest album, To the Good People. Megz’s bars rumble with even cadences and land with powerful punches, while Dougie’s jazz influenced beats flow through twinkling piano and thumping bass, possessing the instrumental warmth of old-school hip-hop groups like Digable Planets and the atmospheric synths of modern R&B artists like Solange or Arlo Parks. “Jazz is futuristic and of the past at the same time,” Dougie explains.
Musicq957.com

blackbear to release new EP ‘misery lake’

From Maroon 5 to Machine Gun Kelly, to All Time Low, Kane Brown and Tate McRae, blackbear seems to be the go-to collaborator these days — but he’s putting out his own EP next month. The singer, songwriter and producer will release misery lake on August 13. It will feature...
Musicyourchoiceway.com

Half Waif - Mythopoetics Music Album Reviews

Created during a residency at Gainesville’s Pulp Arts studio, Nandi Rose’s latest album as Half Waif is complex, daring, and emotionally unsettled. At first, Nandi Rose intended her fifth album as Half Waif to be a return to the basics. With her longtime collaborator and producer Zubin Hensler, she embarked on a recording residency at Gainesville’s Pulp Arts studio. The idea was to let her songs ring plainly in space, rendered on piano instead of her usual synth pop settings. Mythopoetics retains traces of that original conceit, like the brief opener “Fabric,” a spacious, serene track that’s easy to imagine Rose playing on piano in an otherwise empty room. But that simple, congruous arrangement of the songwriter and her instrument soon fractures under the stress of her lyrics, scattering off into daring, swirling electronic arrangements that better suit Rose’s ruminations on love, aging, loss, and time’s impenetrable sweep.
MusicMartinez Tribune

Rateliff drops moving Red Rocks 2020 live set recorded sans fans

Nathaniel Rateliff’s newest album Red Rocks 2020 was recorded a bit differently from what most musicians and listeners are used to. Recorded in the empty iconic Denver open-air amphitheater during a run of socially distant shows in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic last September, attendance was limited to either no guests, or a limit of 125 people in the normal 9,500 person capacity venue. The 18-track live album holds no applause at the end of each song as heard in other live albums, and there’s no crowd to cheer them on. Rateliff and his backing band, the Night Sweats, might have just shown what will be the future of concerts if the pandemic gets any worse.
Musicriffmagazine.com

Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – July 13

The punk rock of The Muslims, the glitchy beats of Ninajirachi and falsetto of Ásgeir make up this week’s Tuesday Tracks. We round out the list of fantastic cuts with PUPPY, The Parrots, Nation of Language, OWL and Strand of Oaks. Ninajirachi, “Dracodraco” — Australian DJ and electronic producer Nina...
Musicthisisrnb.com

Indie: G.Mitch Comes Through with Debut Music Video ” Turn It Up”

Chicago native “G.Mitch” for short releases sultry music video ” Turn It Up.”. G. Mitch, singer and songwriter who vocally mixes trap-soul and r&b, is heavily influenced by r&b and rap artists Trey Songz, R.Kelly, Drake and J.Cole. “Turn It Up” is sure to gain attention and traction in the...
Erie, PAeriereader.com

Album Review: Mala Sangre // Catholic Cemetery

Mala Sangre, a hardcore punk trio from Erie, return with their shortest and most intense release yet. Mala Sangre have been playing blisteringly fast punk since they released their debut album in 2010 and are one of those rare beasts that have stayed together and retained their original lineup. Catholic Cemetery is a testament to a band that knows how to play together, fast and tight. Mala Sangre is also known for having some of the area's best punk and metal performers lend a hand, and this album is no different. Guests include vocalists Morbid Rob (Maniacal Device) spewing truth on "Lawless Town'' and "Experiment in Fear," Cameron Rivera (Massive Denial) on "No Scene" which deals with the struggles of an independent band, and JC Nickles on "Rude Awakening," a song that is reminiscent of early Descendents material. There is also some additional lead guitar work from Geoff Radiszewski (Requiem For Oblivion), Cameron Rivera, and Brian Gloskey, who also recorded and produced Catholic Cemetery. What can be said about Mala Sangre is the same thing that has been said about the Ramones and Motorhead — when you buy their records, you know what you are going to get and you are never disappointed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy