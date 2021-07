The focus of the Senior Policy Advisor role is to provide leadership and regulatory advocacy in promoting ANA’s policies through, direct contact with the Administration and relevant federal agencies, the development of actionable comment letters, and the development of deliverables to assist ANA members in understanding federal rules and regulations. The Senior Policy Advisor will lead a portfolio of work with preference, but not limited to reimbursement and coverage policy for RNs and APRNs, nursing workforce, and regulatory advocacy. The incumbent of this position will also review research, provide analysis of state and federal regulatory rules and legislation, development of policy position statements.