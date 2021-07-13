Cancel
David Harbour was 'physically at his worst' when Lily Allen fell for him

By Celebretainment
Ashe County's Newspaper
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Harbour says Lily Allen fell in love with him when he was physically at his "worst". The 'Stranger Things' star has opened up on his relationship with the 'Smile' singer and his body transformation for 'Black Widow', which came after they started dating. He told the New York Times...

