China's Alibaba to lead fund for Greater Bay Area via startup fund

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lD8Bc_0av9vjHQ00
The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) will anchor a fund for startups in China's Greater Bay Area, the company announced on Tuesday via its Alibaba Entrepreneur Fund.

The fund will have a targeted size of HK$2.2 billion ($283.27 million) and is expected to close in the second half of 2022, the company added.

($1 = 7.7664 Hong Kong dollars)

Reuters

Reuters

