Mckinley County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for McKinley, San Juan by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 01:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 04:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: McKinley; San Juan The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central San Juan County in northwestern New Mexico Northwestern McKinley County in west central New Mexico * Until 430 AM MDT. * At 119 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms 10 to 20 miles west and northwest of Sheep Springs to include the Sheep Springs Wash and Salt Springs Wash as well as Coyote Wash south of Day Mesa. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. * Ponding of water may be encountered along Highway 491 between Sheep Springs and Buffalo Springs. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sheep Springs and Naschitti. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

#San Juan#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#01 19 00#Doppler#The Sheep Springs Wash#Salt Springs Wash#Coyote Wash
