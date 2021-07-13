Red Flag Warning issued for Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Snowy Range, Medicine Bow NF; Southwest Carbon County RED FLAG WARNING FOR DRY LIGHTNING 11 AM THROUGH 6 PM FWZ 304...305...307 AND 308 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 304, 305, 307, AND 308 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...Southwest to west winds of 15 to 20 MPH sustained with gusts up to 25-30 MPH. Stronger gusts expected with downburst winds from thunderstorms. * HUMIDITY...13 to 20 percent * HAINES...5 to 6 * THUNDERSTORMS...Dry thunderstorms possible mainly between 11AM- 4PM. Chances for wetting rains with thunderstorms increase later in the afternoon to evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.