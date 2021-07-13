Cancel
Online mortgage lender Better buys UK-based broker Trussle

By Candyd Mendoza
mpamag.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetter has announced plans to acquire United Kingdom-based digital mortgage broker Trussle with the aim of replicating the success of its digital-first homeownership company in the UK. Trussle works with over 90 mortgage lenders and provides borrowers advice on mortgage and protection products. The company also captures critical data on...

