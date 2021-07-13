Anchor Loans names new chief capital markets officer

Trading is expected to commence on August 10th, 2021. Yooma Wellness Inc. (YOOM), a global vertically integrated wellness platform that develops and markets a portfolio of CBD and wellness brands, is pleased to announce it has secured subscriptions for its latest financing round and will submit an application for the admission of its common shares to trading on the U.K.’s AQSE Growth Market (“AQSE”). The financing is expected to be completed and trading to commence on August 10, 2021, at which time Yooma’s shares, which are already listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, will be dual-listed on the AQSE.