Anchor Loans names new chief capital markets officer
Fix-and-flip lender Anchor Loans has tapped industry veteran Matt Miles (pictured) to serve as its chief capital markets officer. Miles’ 20 years of industry experience includes time spent as a fix-and-flip portfolio manager and head of capital markets at California-based brokerage Sundae Inc and partner at Wedgewood, a real estate investment company. Before Wedgewood, he spent 13 years at RBS Securities (formerly Greenwich Capital), most recently as senior vice president of investment banking and principal finance.www.mpamag.com
