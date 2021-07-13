Accelerate Your Career - Resume Concepts: How to Get an Interview

Founder and Chief Ambassador at The Franchise Ambassador. Provides a proven approach to finding the optimal franchise for each professional. Have you ever felt or currently feel like you have minimal employment options to take control of your life because of your current job or your narrow experiences in a specific industry for many years? Many people have moments in life when they wish they could work for themselves. It’s the American Dream! It brings the opportunity to own and operate a company. You call the shots and make all the decisions. You build the company into a successful firm, and it returns your desired annual income, and when it’s time to sell, it rewards you with a significant multiple of your company cash flow.