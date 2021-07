Last week the Indian Supreme Court rejected another appeal to lower the amount of money operators owe the government and it looks like Vodafone is running out of patience. The Indian government reckons Indian telcos owe it some kind of historical tax or license fee based on a calculation known as adjusted gross revenue (AGR). Most of it is owed by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel as they’ve been around for much longer than current dominant player Jio, but they think the tax applies to too much of their revenue and have been pushing for a much lower rate for some time.