Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Venezuela's Maduro says Mexico to host talks with opposition

By Handout
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jGSG_0av9sj6N00
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's re-election in 2018 has not been recognized by either the opposition at home or by around 60 other countries /Venezuelan Presidency/AFP

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Monday that Mexico will host talks between his government and the opposition, but insisted he will only take part if international sanctions are lifted and he is protected from any plots to oust him.

Maduro's re-election in 2018 has not been recognized by either the opposition at home or by around 60 other countries -- including the European Union and the United States.

Washington in particular has ramped up sanctions against Venezuela and its regime, putting huge pressure on a country that has plunged deeper into political, economic and humanitarian crisis.

"Norway has been promoting an international dialogue based in Mexico, and very well, we agree," Maduro said at a meeting with lawmakers at the presidential palace in Caracas.

"What we do not agree with is that some people who say they want to participate in the dialogue are preparing coups, financing criminals, terrorist attacks, and are planning assassinations," added the president.

Maduro's comments come after the arrest of opposition leader Freddy Guevara, who was detained Monday by the secret police and will be charged with terrorism and treason, according to the prosecutor's office.

Guevara has been accused in the past of encouraging violence in protests that called for Maduro's departure, although the lawmaker was pardoned by the president last year.

Without referring to Guevara directly, Maduro said on Monday that some of those who have been pardoned "go free and immediately join in looking for criminals, paying for violent groups and preparing assassinations."

The US and EU have said they are willing to review sanctions if negotiations in favor of "credible" elections advance.

Maduro insisted his participation in Mexico depended on whether the measures, which include an oil embargo by the US, were lifted.

"We have proposed three conditions to go to Mexico," Maduro told lawmakers. "One, that the United States and the European Union lift all sanctions.

"Two, that all political sectors, by sitting down, recognize the validity and functioning of public powers and constitutionality of the country and its legitimate authorities.

"Three, that all sectors renounce violent plans with criminals, coups, assassination and other avenues of violence."

Regional elections are taking place in Venezuela in November, and Maduro has promised to respect the results should his opponents triumph in the mayoral and gubernatorial contests.

Comments / 3

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddy Guevara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Government Of Venezuela#Venezuelan#The European Union#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
News Break
Terrorism
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Cuba's President Says 'Cuban-American Mafia' Ignited Protests Through Social Media

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recently said the "Cuban-American Mafia" ignited protests around the island through social media. Thousands of Cubans are protesting against the nation's Communist government amid a major economic crisis in one of the largest demonstrations in decades. Citizens are taking to the streets in areas such as the capital of Havana to protest food shortages and high prices as COVID-19 cases surge, the Associated Press reported. Díaz-Canel said "the campaign against Cuba was growing on social media in the last weeks."
Advocacynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Raúl Castro reappears in emergency meeting prompted by protests in Cuba

Raúl Castro, the octogenarian leader who is still the ultimate authority in Cuba, came out of retirement to attend an emergency meeting of the Communist Party’s Politburo to deal with the islandwide protests that have shaken the six-decade-old regime. The meeting, reported by the official Communist Party daily Granma, took...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

China cheers Russia's move away from US dollar in favor of yuan

Beijing has welcomed Russia's decision to cut the US currency from its National Wealth Fund and give the yuan a bigger role, China's Foreign Ministry has announced. Last week, Russia fully eliminated the US dollar from its National Wealth Fund, reducing its share from 35% to zero. Meanwhile, it raised the amount of Chinese yuan in the fund to 30.4%, which put it in second place after the euro with 39.7%.
Politicshoustonianonline.com

Jovnell Moyes: Dmitry Heard, Haiti’s presidential defense chief, traveled to Colombia and other countries several times before the assassination. The world

View: What does the alleged mastermind of the assassination of the Haitian president know about the prisoner?. “We learned of the commissioner through the Interpol task force in Colombia Dmitry Heard, Head of the Public Security Division of the National Palace HaitiHas used Colombia as a mode of transport for Ecuador, Panama and the Dominican Republic. “Colombian Director General of Police George Louis Vargas told a news conference.
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Two of slain Haiti leader's top guards ignore prosecutor's summons

Two senior security officials who had been responsible for protecting Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise failed to answer a summons issued by the Port-au-Prince prosecutor's office, which is leading the investigation, a judicial source told AFP Wednesday. Dimitri Herard, head of Moise's security detail, was a no-show Wednesday, as was Jean Laguel Civil, the president's security coordinator, who had been summoned to appear in court Tuesday, according to an official in the prosecutor's office. Herard was summoned amid suspicions surrounding the apparent ease with which the killers assassinated the head of state. He is also being investigated in Bogota for multiple trips he made to Colombia, the country of origin of most of the members of the suspected hit squad, and to other destinations in South America. Patrick Laurent, a member of the bar of Port-au-Prince, told AFP that "the prosecution can decide to close the file without follow-up or to pass it on to an investigating judge, since it is about a crime."
Protestsinews.co.uk

What’s happening in Cuba? Why the biggest anti-government protests in decades erupted in Havana and beyond

Thousands took to the streets in Cuba on Sunday in the biggest anti-government protests on the Communist-run island in decades. Demonstrators chanted “freedom” and “down with the dictatorship” as they called for president Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down and voiced anger at shortages of basic goods, curbs on civil liberties and the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
AFP

Venezuela says US military jet violated its airspace

Venezuela on Friday accused the United States, of violating its airspace, in what it said was a "blatant provocation," warning it would "respond forcefully" to any maneuver it saw as an act of aggression. The incident came as the Colombian and US militaries took part in exercises near Venezuela's Caribbean coastline. Venezuela reported that a US "type C-17 heavy military transport" crossed into its airspace late Thursday for "a period of three minutes... making a journey of approximately 14 nautical miles," a defense ministry statement said. "This blatant provocation took place during joint military exercises by the Colombian Air Force and Army in the Departments of Antioquia and Cundinamarca, respectively, in which there is also a presence of American F-16 and RC135 fighter jets for strategic exploration," it added.
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Mexico seeks to strengthen ties with North Korea while also supporting the Cuban government, according to the country’s foreign minister.

Mexico seeks to strengthen ties with North Korea while also supporting the Cuban government, according to the country’s foreign minister. On Saturday, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reiterated his country’s intention to reestablish relations with North Korea, following his government’s support for the Cuban government earlier this week amid widespread protests in the Caribbean island nation.
POTUSFox News

Marco Rubio warns Russia could be on the move in Cuba

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Cuba explodes in unprecedented protests

There are more than 238,000 coronavirus cases in Cuba, with 1,597 people having died. Protesters are throwing torn-up pavement chunks at plainclothes police officers. Floridian democratic party chairman Manny Diaz has asked President Biden to help in the situation. Thousands of people in Cuba are protesting for freedom as their...
Washington StatePosted by
AFP

Washington warns Haitians, Cubans not to try to flee to US

Washington warned Haitians and Cubans Tuesday against trying to flee to the United States as they endure domestic unrest, saying the trip is dangerous and they would be repatriated. "The time is never right to attempt migration by sea," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. "This risk is not worth taking." "Allow me to be clear. If you take the sea, you will not come to the United States." Mayorkas made the remarks as political turmoil struck both Caribbean countries.

Comments / 3

Community Policy