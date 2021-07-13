Cancel
Restaurants

National Ice Cream Day Deals and Freebies

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 13 days ago
Chances are, you scream for ice cream, whether you’re into some swirly soft serve or its hard-scooped counterpart — or maybe even its cousin, frozen yogurt. A hugely popular treat, the ice cream industry is worth $13.1 billion annually to the U.S. economy, according to the International Dairy Foods Association. That figure represents about 6.4 billion pounds of ice cream and frozen yogurt that were produced in the nation in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available.

    But what’s sweeter than a serving of ice cream? An ice cream discount, of course.

    Celebrate National Ice Cream Day 2021 on July 18 and beat the summer heat with a cool cone, cup or shake. Read on to learn about deals you can take advantage of to mark the day and save some dough on your favorite dessert .

    National Ice Cream Day Deals and Other Discounts

    There are plenty of ways to save on ice cream and other cool, sweet treats for National Ice Cream Day. Here’s a look at some of the best deals and discounts that are available :

    • Baskin-Robbins : Download the Baskin-Robbins mobile app and sign up for mobile deals to get a coupon for a free regular scoop of ice cream. You can also join the Baskin-Robbins Birthday Club and get a free scoop of ice cream on your birthday.
    • Cold Stone Creamery : Join the My Cold Stone Club to receive a coupon right away and get a buy one, get one free ice cream deal for your birthday.
    • Del Taco: Become a member of the Raving Fan Eclub to get a free regular-sized premium shake on your birthday in your choice of flavor: vanilla, chocolate or strawberry.
    • Dippin’ Dots: Joining the Dot Crazy! Email Club is free, and you’ll get free Dippin’ Dots on your birthday when you sign up.
    • Friendly’s: If you join the Sweet Rewards Club, you’ll earn one point per dollar spent on qualified purchases and get a $5 reward when you reach 75 points. You’ll also get a free sundae during your birthday month.
    • Marble Slab Creamery : Membership in the Slab Happy Rewards loyalty program will get you sweet treats and rewards on your birthday. Plus, when you sign up and make your first purchase, you’ll get a $5 reward. You’ll also get a point for every dollar spent and earn a $5 off reward for every 50 points.
    • Menchie’s : Become a member of the My Smileage Club and get 25 smiles for registering. Every dollar spent earns you one smile, and when you reach 50 smiles, you’ll get $5 off a frozen yogurt . You’ll also get a free $5 frozen yogurt for your birthday.
    • Orange Leaf : Register your free Ounce Back card and save $3 on your birthday and $1 on your card anniversary. You’ll also get $1 off loaded to your card once for every $10 you spend.
    • Pinkberry : Download the Pinkberry mobile app or pick up a Pinkcard at a participating store to get a free yogurt after 10 purchases and on your birthday.
    • Red Mango : Join Club Mango and get a $5 reward on your birthday plus a $2 reward just for signing up. You also will receive 10 Mango Points for every dollar you spend at Red Mango, and once you hit 500 points, a $5 coupon is yours.
    • Rita’s : Join Rita’s Rewards by downloading the Rita’s Ice mobile app and get a free regular Italian ice , frozen custard or gelati on your eighth visit.
    • Smoothie King : Sign up for the Healthy Rewards program and get a free birthday smoothie and other rewards based on points throughout the year.
    • Sonic : Download the Sonic app to get special deals on drinks and slushes — and more!
    • Steak ‘n Shake : Join the rewards program and get a free milkshake , plus a $5 reward for every $50 spent.
    • SweetFrog : Join sweetRewards to get a free frozen yogurt on your birthday and another freebie after every 10 visits.
    • TCBY : Join the TCBY Insiders loyalty program to earn $3 for every $30 spent .
    • Whole Foods: Head to your local Whole Foods through July 20 for 35% off all ice cream and frozen treats .
    • Yogurtland: Get a coupon for $5 off a frozen yogurt on your birthday when you become a Real Rewards member. When you reach Premier Tier or Ultimate Tier status, you’ll get a bigger reward and a treat on your half-birthday. As a member, you’ll also earn two points for each dollar you spend, and you’ll receive a $5 reward for every 100 points you earn.

    While many ice cream retailers offer bonus discounts and freebies for your birthday in addition to National Ice Cream Day deals, you might find yourself craving more than just a scoop to help you celebrate your day. Check out some other spots where you can score some other birthday freebies .

    Other Ice Cream Holidays

    National Ice Cream Day isn’t the only ice cream holiday. Mark your calendar to plan for great deals on these celebrations happening throughout the year:

    • National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day: Feb. 5
    • National Frozen Yogurt Day: Feb. 6
    • National Rocky Road Day: June 2
    • National Chocolate Ice Cream Day: June 7
    • National Ice Cream Soda Day: June 20
    • National Strawberry Sundae Day: July 7
    • National Peach Ice Cream Day: July 17
    • National Vanilla Ice Cream Day: July 23
    • National Hot Fudge Sundae Day: July 25
    • National Ice Cream Sandwich Day: Aug. 2
    • National Ice Cream Pie Day: Aug. 18
    • National Soft Ice Cream Day: Aug. 19
    • National Banana Split Day: Aug. 25
    • National Coffee Ice Cream Day: Sept. 6
    • National Chocolate Milkshake Day: Sept. 12
    • National Ice Cream Cone Day: Sept. 22

    Lorina Morton contributed to the reporting for this article.

    Deals are accurate as of July 12, 2021, and subject to change.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : National Ice Cream Day Deals and Freebies

