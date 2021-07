The Green Bay Packers and Rodgers finally have an understanding and a deal to make things official… Amari Rodgers that is. Sorry, Aaron Rodgers fans!. Green Bay has finally signed the 21-year-old wide receiver after some delay in their negotiation. Full details of the deal were not disclosed, but it came as a good news for the team as they can now head to training camp with all their 2021 rookies under contract.