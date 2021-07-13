BACK ISSUES

More than 100 marchers toted Black Lives Matter movement-related signs and chanted “These racist cops have got to go” to supportive car horn honks at the Moscow Solidarity March. The march — which began in East City Park and ended with a protest gathering in Friendship Square — was intended to promote solidarity for Black, Indiginous and people of color on the Palouse and around the country in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others at the hands of police. The march was organized by the Moscow Anti-Racism Alliance. … Hogtied on a shearing table at the annual Grazing Hill Fiber Arts Festival in Viola, the unsuspecting alpaca, Festivus, whimpered as Cory DeWinkle gave him his first shearing in celebration of his birth at last year’s inaugural fiber arts festival. DeWinkle, who owns Grazing Hills Ranch with his wife Katie DeWinkle, explained that the fibers of an alpaca’s fleece are so dense that breeders need to use aggressive electric shears that leave little margin for error. DeWinkle returned Festivus to the petting zoo, now a scrawny shadow of his formerly fluffy self.