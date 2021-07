Cass Elliot was “Mama Cass,” the nearly 300 pound contralto lead singer of The Mamas and The Papas, a dominant folk rock vocal group in the late 1960s. They sold more than 40 million records, with six of their albums making it to the Billboard top ten. A hippie group that dressed as they pleased, they were torn apart by many love affairs, addiction to various drugs, heavy drinking and smoking. After the group broke up in 1968, Mama Cass went on to a solo career and released five solo albums.