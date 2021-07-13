TV Schedules
ODD SQUAD is a PBS KIDS live-action media property designed to help kids ages 5-8 learn math. The show focuses on two young agents, Olive and Otto, who are part of the Odd Squad, an agency whose mission is to come to the rescue whenever something unusual happens. A math concept is embedded in each of their cases, as Olive and Otto work together to problem-solve and save the day in each episode. ODD SQUAD is created by Tim McKeon (Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, Adventure Time, The Electric Company) and Adam Peltzman (The Electric Company, The Backyardigans, Wallykazam!) and produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment and The Fred Rogers Company.tv.azpm.org
