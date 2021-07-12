Cancel
Granite Falls, NC

Dowe Annas

News-Topic
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowe Wayne Annas, 86, passed away at his home Sunday, July 11, 2021, surrounded by his daughter and grandchildren. Born Oct. 30, 1934, to Thelma and Dick Annas of Lovelady Township in Caldwell County, he attended Granite Falls High School and Caldwell Community College, the latter where he would serve as an instructor of masonry in subsequent years. As a young man he journeyed to Washington, D.C., with his brother Carson as a mason contractor, their father having introduced them to the trade. Returning to Granite Falls, he married Frances Barbara LeFevers in 1954, and their only child, Vicki Annas Vanderlinden, was born in 1955.

