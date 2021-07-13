Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 00:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 1216 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms that produced the heavy rainfall had moved southwest of the warning area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had occurred in the warning area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.2 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing with flooded washes. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Drexel Heights, Three Points, Avra Valley, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Summit, Picture Rocks, San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Rosa Ranch, Ryan AirField, Silver Bell and San Xavier Mission. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED